Real Estate Deals Down 63 Pc To $763 Mn In Jan-Mar Against Dec Quarter: Report

Commenting on the report, Shabala Shinde, Partner and Real Estate Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said: “Q1 2026 reflects a stable yet measured start for India’s real estate sector, with deal volumes improving even as overall values corrected sharply due to the absence of large-ticket transactions." The March quarter saw a clear shift towards mid-sized and income-generating assets, with domestic activity continuing to dominate and private equity remaining a key source of capital, Shinde added.