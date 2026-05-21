Hyderabad To Host Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 – Leg 2 On June 6–7; TPL Eyes Global Expansion

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Duvvuri, Founder Director and creator of TPL, said the league was created with a vision of transforming Taekwondo into a team-based competition structure while creating a stronger pathway for talented athletes. With over 35 years of experience as a player, medalist, coach, organizer, association member and promoter, he stated that TPL aims to identify and support deserving male and female athletes across different weight categories through advanced coaching and technical and financial assistance, helping them prepare for international ranking tournaments, Asian Games, Continental Games, and Olympic qualification pathways.