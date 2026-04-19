War-led cost surge, price curbs push beer industry into ‘major trouble’: United Breweries CEO & MD

Gupta estimated that the war has added at least 15 per cent to production costs, affecting bottles, raw materials, and exports. “Even if war stops today, there is still a minimum impact of six months.” When asked about the weather and rains in Northern India, Gupta said he is "least worried" about it as there is news of a hotter summer this year and moreover some southern states reported early summers, and consumption is increasing in some of those states.