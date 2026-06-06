Sebi Gives Green Light to Warburg Pincus-Backed Truhome Finance's ₹3,000-Cr IPO

Warburg Pincus-backed Truhome Finance, a retail-focused housing finance company formerly known as Shriram Housing Finance, has received Sebi approval for its proposed ₹3,000-crore initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares of face value ₹10 each, aggregating ₹1,500 crore, by promoter Mango Crest Investment.
The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator on March 9, 2026. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the bankers to the issue.
The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised toward augmenting the company's capital base, onward lending and general corporate purposes, and are to be deployed over the financial years ending March 31, 2027 and March 31, 2028.
Founded in 2010, Truhome Finance offers secured lending products including housing loans, loans against property, and related offerings, with an average ticket size of ₹21.3 lakh as of December 31, 2025. The company was acquired by New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus in December 2024.
Truhome Finance describes itself as the fastest-growing affordable housing finance company in India in terms of AUM CAGR at 48.58% over FY23–FY25, with the highest AUM per branch of ₹107.23 crore as of December 31, 2025.
Former State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara was recently appointed as the company's chairperson for a five-year term. Ravi Subramanian serves as managing director and chief executive officer, and has been associated with the Shriram group since 2010.