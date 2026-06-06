PM Takes Jibe at Cong on Karnataka CM Change, Says GDP Numbers Show Economy on Strong Footing

Modi said the Congress changed its CM in Karnataka due to “immense public anger”.
He said the 7.7% GDP growth for fiscal 2025-26 shows India’s economy is strong.
He said India will keep moving forward on the path of reform, performance and transformation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "immense public anger" forced the Congress to change its CM in Karnataka and accused the party of spreading chaos and uncertainty in the last 12 years and seeking political and electoral opportunities in them.
Speaking separately, Modi, who visited Surat in Gujarat and Daman, said the 7.7% GDP growth for fiscal 2025-26 shows the foundation of India's economy was strong, and the country can manage itself amidst the ongoing global turmoil with the collective effort of its 140 crore citizens.
He noted the current decade is proving to be a period of crises for the world and referred to the COVID-9 pandemic, wars and now energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict, but asserted India faced each of these challenges with strength and resilience.
He was addressing a gathering in Surat after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects of ₹18,000 crore in Gujarat.
Modi said the ongoing global crisis highlights just how crucial energy self-reliance is, and underscores the importance of the capacity the country has built over the past 12 years, and targeted the Opposition for constantly mocking his government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.
The Prime Minister pointed out that voters have repeatedly given mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they trust his government's development initiatives and growth-driven agenda for the country.
This was reflected in the massive mandate the BJP-led NDA received in the recent elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, and in panchayat and municipal corporation polls taking place across the country, he stated.
"Every election conveys the same message: the nation does not like anarchy, uncertainty, or despair. For the past 12 years, the Congress has been seeking opportunities amidst the chaos and uncertainty it has spread, yet the people of the country have repeatedly given it a fitting reply," he added.
Modi said the people of Gujarat have pushed the Congress to the margins, and even in states where it is in power, the public is fed up with its misgovernance, citing the results of local body polls held recently in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.
People in these states have delivered a clear message, that the Congress's politics of seeking opportunity amidst chaos will not work, Modi insisted.
"People are unhappy wherever the Congress party is in power. There is also immense public anger regarding the Congress government in Karnataka; that is precisely why the party had to replace its Chief Minister there," he said, referring to DK Shivakumar taking over as the CM replacing Siddharamaiah in the southern state on June 3.
"India has moved far beyond negativity. It is a nation of boundless optimism and extraordinary aspirations," he emphahsised.
Modi affirmed his government worked to build capacity over the past 12 years to make India self-reliant in energy, and the ongoing global crisis has only highlighted this.
"On one hand, we secured oil and gas supplies from various parts of the world and on the other, we ramped up historic investments in renewable energy," he told the gathering.
In the last 12 years, India's solar energy generation grew to 250 GW from negligible level, ethanol blending capacity expanded, Railway electrification accelerated, nuclear energy initiatives advanced.
The PM said amid his government's focus on self-reliance, there are "some pessimists" in the country who constantly mock the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.
"They consistently belittle this national resolve. These are the people who have always kept India dependent on other nations. They forget that a country dependent on others can never attain the heights of development it truly deserves," he insisted.
The PM pointed out that the world has become increasingly conscious of the shift towards a green future, and is making cautious, incremental strides in that direction, comments coming on Environment Day.
India, too, is working extensively on 'green growth,' with Gujarat having taken decisive steps in this regard years ago, he said.
From Surat, the PM travelled to Daman, where he launched development projects of ₹2,970 crore and inaugurated a new terminal of the airport in the Union Territory.
Speaking on the occasion, he referred to India's GDP growth figures for fiscal 2025-26 (7.7%) and the January-March quarter (7.8%) of the last financial year, released on Friday afternoon, and noted they show the foundation of India's economy was strong.
"The news that has come today makes it clear how strong the foundation of India's economy. I left Delhi this morning, but the (GDP) figures that have come in front of me are really making me happy, and I also want to share this happiness with you," Modi told the gathering.
The reform express that this country is running on, the amount of infrastructure that is being developed, the amount of work that is being done for the welfare of the poor at all levels have resulted in the country becoming the fastest moving among major economies, the PM said.
"I assure countrymen that despite the global crisis, India will continue to move forward at a fast pace with the same determination on the path of reform, performance and transformation," Modi asserted.
The PM said India is focused on tourism, and small places are being connected with big opportunities, with heritage tourism, beach tourism, eco tourism, and adventure tourism getting new energy.
The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu provides huge opportunity for growth in the sector, and is benefiting from policies as it has seen nearly 10-time growth in tourist footfall within a few years, Modi pointed out.
The projects Modi dedicated span healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, infrastructure and connectivity. They included a new terminal building of NAMO Airport, the NAMO Hospital, an iconic bridge and the NIFT campus at Daman.
Earlier in the day, the PM visited Larsen & Toubro's Hazira facility in Surat district and reviewed the ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects.
Modi visited the AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex, L&T's manufacturing facility, and was shown around the facility by company officials. He was briefed on the 'Zorawar' tanks and other defence equipment manufactured at the facility.