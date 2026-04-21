John Ternus, Apple’s hardware chief, will become CEO later this year
Cook transitions to chairman after more than a decade leading Apple
Ternus brings deep product expertise and an estimated net worth of around $75 million
In a significant leadership shift, Apple has appointed its hardware chief John Ternus as its next chief executive officer. Ternus will succeed Tim Cook, who is now se to transition to the chairman role.
Ternus will officially take over as CEO on 1 September 2026, the company announced on Monday.
The move signals continuity at the world’s most valuable tech company while placing a product-focused engineer, long known for shaping Apple’s core devices, at its helm.
Who is John Ternus?
John Ternus is not a household name, but inside Apple he has long been one of the most influential figures in product development. Joining the company in 2001, he rose through engineering roles to become Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, overseeing the development of key products including the iPhone, Mac, and iPad.
He has played a central role in some of Apple’s most important hardware transitions, including the shift to in-house silicon and the continued evolution of the Mac lineup.
Known for his low-profile leadership style, Ternus has typically stayed out of the public spotlight, focusing instead on engineering execution and product refinement. His elevation reflects Apple’s continued emphasis on engineering-driven innovation.
John Ternus and the Net Worth of Apple’s Next CEO
Ternus has built his wealth entirely within Apple, reflecting a steady, decades-long rise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune is estimated at around $75 million, accumulated through salary, bonuses, and stock-based compensation over more than 20 years.
That figure is expected to grow significantly once he assumes the CEO role. His compensation is likely to align with that of Tim Cook, whose total annual pay was reported at about $74.6 million in recent Apple filings.
By contrast, Tim Cook’s personal net worth is estimated by Forbes at nearly $3 billion, largely driven by long-term equity gains accumulated during his tenure as CEO.
Challenges Ahead for Apple’s Next CEO
John Ternus steps into the top role at Apple Inc. at a critical moment, with pressure to revive major product innovation and strengthen the company’s position in artificial intelligence.
Apple’s delayed AI rollout, reliance on external models for Siri, and lack of a new breakthrough product category in years have raised concerns about its innovation pipeline.
Adding to the challenge are geopolitical risks tied to its China-based supply chain, regulatory scrutiny, and recent senior executive departures, all of which will test the company’s next phase of leadership.