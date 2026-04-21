Tim Cook and India's Rise as a Mammoth Apple iPhone Exporter

Tim Cook drove Apple’s manufacturing shift to India amid global tensions
India emerged as a major iPhone export hub, powered by policy support and scale
Apple’s expansion helped reshape India’s electronics export landscape
As Tim Cook prepares to hand over leadership of Apple to John Ternus, one of the defining aspects of his tenure lies far beyond Silicon Valley, especially in India. Over the past decade, Cook has overseen a strategic shift that turned India into a crucial node in Apple’s global supply chain.
What began as a cautious diversification effort has evolved into a full-scale manufacturing and export engine, positioning India as one of the fastest-growing iPhone production bases in the world.
Even amid political pressure during US-India trade tensions, including criticism over Apple expanding production in India, the Cupertino company held firm on its long-term plans. Over the past 7–8 years, Apple has played a key role in anchoring India’s ambitions of becoming a major hub in global electronics supply chains.
From China Dependence to India Diversification
Apple’s pivot to India was driven by multiple pressures: the COVID-19 pandemic exposed supply chain vulnerabilities, while rising US-China tensions pushed companies to diversify manufacturing. Cook’s strategy was clear—reduce reliance on China without disrupting Apple’s tightly controlled production ecosystem.
India emerged as a natural alternative, offering a large workforce, policy incentives, and a growing domestic market. Despite political noise—including criticism during US-India trade tensions—Apple stayed committed to expanding its India footprint.
PLI Scheme & Policy Push
A major catalyst behind India’s rise has been the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, launched in 2020 to boost domestic manufacturing. Apple’s contract manufacturers—Foxconn, Wistron (now part of Tata Group), and Pegatron—were among the biggest beneficiaries.
The scheme encouraged global suppliers to set up local assembly lines, significantly increasing production volumes. Over time, domestic manufacturing scaled rapidly, with India now meeting nearly all of its internal smartphone demand while boosting exports.
Explosive Growth in iPhone Exports
The results of this strategy have been dramatic. iPhone exports from India surged sharply, reaching around $10 billion in just the first half of FY26 alone. In some months, exports saw triple-digit growth, driven by new capacity and rising global demand.
A significant portion—up to 80%—of iPhones manufactured in India is now destined for export markets, particularly the United States. This marks a structural shift, with India no longer just assembling devices for local consumption but acting as a global export hub.
Electronics Overtaking Traditional Exports
Apple’s expansion has had a ripple effect across India’s broader economy. Electronics exports have emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, rising 42% year-on-year to $22.2 billion in the first half of FY26.
Remarkably, Apple alone accounted for nearly half of that figure through iPhone shipments. If current trends continue, electronics could soon overtake petroleum products to become India’s second-largest export category—an extraordinary shift in the country’s export profile.
Building a Manufacturing Ecosystem
Apple’s presence has done more than boost exports—it has helped build an entire ecosystem. Suppliers, component makers, and logistics networks have expanded alongside assembly units, creating jobs and strengthening India’s position in global value chains.
New facilities, including those from Foxconn and Tata Electronics, have increased capacity and enabled local production of newer iPhone models. This deeper integration signals a long-term commitment, not just a tactical shift.
Retail, Market & Strategic Commitment
Cook’s India strategy was not limited to manufacturing. In 2023, Apple opened its first official retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, marking a major milestone after years of regulatory hurdles.
The move reflected a dual strategy: make in India and sell in India. By combining local production with direct retail presence, Apple strengthened both its supply chain and its connection with one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.
The Road Ahead Under New Leadership
As John Ternus prepares to take over, India is expected to remain central to Apple’s global strategy. Analysts estimate that India-made iPhones could account for up to 20–25% of global shipments in the coming years.
Cook’s legacy, in this context, is clear—he didn’t just grow Apple’s revenues; he reshaped its global manufacturing map. India’s rise as an iPhone export powerhouse stands as one of the most significant outcomes of that transformation.
A Defining Chapter in Apple’s Global Strategy
Tim Cook’s tenure may be remembered for scaling Apple into a services giant, but his impact on global manufacturing is equally profound. By anchoring production in India, Apple not only de-risked its supply chain but also helped accelerate a structural shift in one of the world’s largest emerging economies.
As leadership changes hands, India’s role in Apple’s future looks firmly secured—making it one of the most enduring legacies of the Cook era.