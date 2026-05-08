Vietnamese Airline VietJet To Collaborate With GMR Airports, Bird Group

Vietnamese private carrier Vietjet on Friday announced signing agreements with India's GMR Airports and Bird Group for collaboration in aviation infrastructure, services, technology, and connectivity between the two countries.
Under the cooperation framework, Vietjet and GMR Airports will explore opportunities to jointly develop air connectivity, infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, smart airports and long-term investment initiatives.
The pact with Bird Group will focus on ground handling services, training, aviation technology, travel and hospitality, Vietjet said in a statement.
The two pacts were signed at the India-Vietnam Business Forum here during the state visit of Vietnamese President To Lam to India, the airline said.
The agreements pave the way for comprehensive cooperation between India and Vietnam across these segments while contributing to stronger economic, trade and people-to-people connectivity between the two countries, it said.
"India and Vietnam are entering a new era of strong growth and expanding strategic cooperation opportunities. We believe Vietjet's partnerships with leading Indian enterprises will help open new connectivity corridors across aviation, trade, technology, and investment, contributing to the dynamic development of the Asia-Pacific region," said Dinh Viet Phuong, First Vice Chairman of Vietjet.
Through its strategic partnerships in India, Vietjet said it continues to strengthen its role as a bridge for cultural exchange, trade, and economic cooperation, fostering sustainable growth between Vietnam and South Asia, while further enhancing Vietnam's presence in the regional and global aviation landscape.
In India, Vietjet currently flies from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.