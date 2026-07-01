Over 12,000 MSMEs Shut in Maharashtra in 4 Years? Minister Says 'Partially True'

Maharashtra termed the report on 12,000 MSME closures partially true.
The government said some MSME units closed over the last four years.
The state said revival measures were announced under the December 2025 industrial policy.
Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday told the legislative assembly that the report that more than 12,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) closed down in the state over the last four years was "partially true".
He was responding to the question by BJP MLA and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar whether more than 12,000 small industrial units closed shop in four years due to a slow-down, adverse conditions post-COVID-19 and hikes in fuel and electricity prices.
In his written reply, Sawant said, "It is partially true. In has come to our attention that some industrial units in the MSME sector have closed down in the last four years." The minister also cited the conflict in West Asia as one of the factors, while claiming that the state government took measures to revive closed industrial units under the industrial policy announced in December 2025.
The government was extending various incentives to industries as part of its efforts to support the MSME sector and encourage industrial revival, he added.