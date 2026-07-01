Royal Enfield Sales Up 27% to 1,14,032 Motorcycles in June

Royal Enfield sold 1,14,032 motorcycles in June.
Total sales increased 27% year-on-year.
Deliveries of the Flying Flea C6 began in Bengaluru.
Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported a 27% growth in total sales at 1,14,032 motorcycles in June 2026 compared to 89,540 units sold in the corresponding month last year.
Also, during the reporting period, Royal Enfield said it commenced deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, to its Bengaluru customers.
"Our overall sales continued their growth trend with strong traction for our updated product portfolio across markets," said B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield.
He further said that the response to the first e-motorcycle continues to be highly encouraging and the company will steadily roll out Flying Flea in other regions over the next few months.
"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about sustaining our momentum in the upcoming months," Govindrajan said.