'Serve Faster, Serve Smarter': Rajasthan Unveils AI Governance Vision

Rajyavardhan Rathore said governments must embrace AI and digital infrastructure to build faster, smarter, and more citizen-centric governance instead of relying on outdated systems.
He described Aadhaar, JAM, and UPI as emerging core public infrastructure and said AI should help governments "serve faster, serve farther, and serve smarter."
Rathore stressed that while AI can improve governance, human oversight must remain central, with authorities retaining the power to override automated decisions in welfare schemes.
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday said governments must move beyond using outdated systems and embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure to deliver faster, smarter, and more citizen-centric governance.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the 29th National Conference on e-Governance, Rathore said governance in the digital era is no longer merely supported by technology but is increasingly dependent on it as core public infrastructure.
Drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance philosophy, Rathore said the "E" in governance stands for Efficiency, Effectiveness, Empowerment, Ease, and Equity, adding that governments should focus on being prepared for tomorrow rather than relying on the tools of the past.
Digital Infrastructure As a Core Infrastructure
The minister said there is a fundamental distinction between governance that merely uses technology and true e-governance.
Comparing core infrastructure such as roads and power grids, he said platforms such as Aadhaar, JAM, and UPI have started becoming core infrastructure due to their rising significance in governance.
“Digital infrastructure has become so prominent that a failure of these systems, such as UPI, could lead to major disruption in services and the way we govern,” Rathore said.
Toward Viksit Bharat 2047
Highlighting India's digital transformation since 2014, Rathore said the JAM trinity enabled transparent direct benefit transfers, while UPI has evolved into the world's largest digital payment system, pushing us closer toward the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.
He said AI-powered governance should focus on three objectives: "Serve faster, serve farther, and serve smarter." He added that governments should evolve into systems where citizens no longer have to chase public offices, but public services proactively reach citizens.
However, he cautioned that adopting technology is easier than institutionalising it, stressing the need for rules, institutional readiness, and human oversight.
He said automated systems should never have the final say in critical welfare decisions, and human authorities must retain the power to override machines.
“Rajasthan is committed to governing with the 'tools of tomorrow' to deliver greater transparency, empower citizens, and ensure faster delivery of public services,” Rathore said in his concluding remarks.