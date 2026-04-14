Grid Delays Stall 60 GW Renewables in Rajasthan

Grids Emerging as Bottleneck

According to a 2026 report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) a lack of grid capacity is emerging as a key bottleneck in many regions, driving higher levels of congestion and slowing the deployment of new electricity generation, storage and demand. Grid connection queues have reached record levels worldwide. In response, this year’s report examines the range of measures that regulators and system operators are adopting to “move fast and connect things”: enabling more capacity to be integrated more quickly through regulatory reforms and deployment of technologies that can deliver rapid grid upgrades.