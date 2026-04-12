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Auto Sector Has Significant Contribution to Rajasthan's Economy: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister highlights the auto sector’s growing role in driving industrial growth, employment and overall economic development in the state

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The Rajasthan government has opened vast opportunities for entrepreneurs in the automobile sector, which has a significant contribution to the state's economy, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday.

"Automobile dealers have a significant contribution in boosting Rajasthan's economy, including employment generation and investment," the chief minister said at the 'Vyapar Rajasthan 2026' programme organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The event brought together stakeholders from automobile dealerships, manufacturers, financial institutions and policymakers to deliberate on the future of the auto retail sector in the state, a release said.

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Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa was also present on the occasion along with office-bearers of the association.

Speaking at the conclave, participants highlighted the need for stronger coordination between the government and industry to create a future-ready automobile ecosystem.

Discussions focused on regulatory preparedness, ease of doing business, digital transformation and emerging mobility trends.

Sessions during the event also covered the implementation of new labour codes, the use of artificial intelligence in dealership operations and strategies to improve workforce readiness.

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A session on road safety was also held, according to the release.

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