Wipro Buyback Record Date Tomorrow; June 4 Is Last Day To Buy Shares

Thursday is the last day to buy Wipro shares for buyback eligibility.
Wipro's ₹15,000-crore buyback is its largest-ever, priced at ₹250 per share.
June 5 record date will determine shareholders eligible to participate.
Shares of Wipro are likely to remain in focus on Thursday as investors seeking to participate in the company's ₹15,000-crore share buyback programme need to hold the stock before the record date on June 5.
Wipro had announced on May 22 that Friday, June 5, 2026, would be the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to participate in the buyback.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, June 4 is the last trading day for investors to purchase Wipro shares and have them credited to their demat accounts by the record date.
Largest-Ever Buyback
On April 16, Wipro's board approved its largest-ever share buyback proposal, under which the company plans to repurchase up to 60 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each.
The buyback represents 5.7% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital and will be carried out for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹15,000 crore.
The buyback price has been fixed at ₹250 per share and will be conducted through the tender offer route, allowing eligible shareholders to tender their shares at the predetermined price.
Shareholders approved the proposal on May 21.
Investors purchasing Wipro shares on or after June 5 will not be eligible to participate in the buyback based on the current record date.
Strong Shareholder Returns
Speaking during the company's Q4 FY26 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said the buyback forms part of Wipro's broader capital allocation strategy focused on returning cash to shareholders.
"In our recently concluded board meeting, the Board of Directors has announced a buyback of ₹15,000 crore at a price of ₹250 per share. Please note this is our largest buyback, and we expect to buy back 5.7% of our paid-up capital," Iyer said.
She added that the company expects the buyback process to be completed during the first quarter of FY27, subject to shareholder approval.
Iyer also highlighted Wipro's shareholder return track record, noting that the company distributed $1.3 billion through dividends during FY26.
"Our endeavour has always been to return a substantial portion of the cash generated to our shareholders, and for FY26 alone, we distributed $1.3 billion of cash in the form of dividends, taking our total payout ratio for the three-year block ending FY26 to 88%, which is significantly higher than our stated capital allocation policy," she said.
According to exchange filings, members of the promoter and promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the buyback programme.
The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm has also constituted a committee to oversee and implement the repurchase process.