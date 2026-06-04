Dividend Watch: HDFC AMC Record Date Tomorrow, Bajaj Auto Turns Ex-Dividend

June 4 is the last day to buy HDFC AMC shares.
HDFC AMC has proposed a final dividend of ₹54 per share.
Bajaj Auto trades ex-dividend after fixing a ₹150 payout record date.
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) and Bajaj Auto are likely to remain in focus as investors track key dividend-related developments.
For HDFC AMC shareholders, Thursday marks the last opportunity to buy the stock and become eligible for the company's proposed final dividend of ₹54 per share for FY26. The company has fixed June 5, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
The proposed dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval at the company's 27th Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 24, will be paid on equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each.
HDFC AMC had also rewarded shareholders with a 1:1 bonus issue during FY26. Under the bonus issue, investors received one additional fully paid-up share for every share held as of the record date of November 26, 2025.
The fund house has maintained a strong dividend track record. Before the bonus issue, it paid a final dividend of ₹90 per share in June 2025. Earlier, shareholders received an interim dividend of ₹70 per share in June 2024.
Bajaj Auto Trades Ex-Dividend
Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto shares are trading ex-dividend after the company fixed May 29, 2026, as the record date for its proposed final dividend of ₹150 per equity share for FY26.
The dividend recommendation was announced alongside the company's fourth-quarter earnings on May 6. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date will be eligible for the payout, subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
The proposed dividend represents 1,500% of the face value of ₹10 per share.
In addition to the dividend announcement, Bajaj Auto's board approved a share buyback worth up to ₹5,633 crore through the tender offer route. The company has proposed a buyback price of ₹12,000 per share, representing a premium of around 16% over the prevailing market price at the time of the announcement. The buyback proposal remains subject to shareholder approval.
Last year, Bajaj Auto had declared a final dividend of ₹210 per share, with June 20, 2025, serving as the ex-dividend date.
Key Takeaway For Investors
Investors seeking to receive HDFC AMC's proposed ₹54 dividend must own the shares before the June 5 record date. Since Indian equity markets follow a T+1 settlement cycle, June 4 is the final day to purchase the stock and qualify for the payout.
For Bajaj Auto, the dividend eligibility has already been determined, and the stock is now trading ex-dividend while investors await approval of both the dividend and the proposed ₹5,633-crore buyback.