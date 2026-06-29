  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Bajaj autos 56328 cr share buyback to kick off from jul

Bajaj Auto's ₹5,632.8-Cr Share Buyback to kick Off From Jul 1

The company will buy back up to 46.94 lakh equity shares at ₹12,000 per share through a cash offer.

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Bajaj Auto's ₹5,632.8-Cr Share Buyback to kick Off From Jul 1
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Bajaj Auto's ₹5,632.8 crore share buyback will begin on July 1.

  2. The company will repurchase up to 46.94 lakh shares at ₹12,000 apiece.

  3. The buyback offer will close on July 7.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its ₹5,632.8-crore share buyback will start from July 1, 2026.

The company is undertaking a buyback of up to 46.94 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of ₹12,000 per share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹5,632.8 crore, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The proposal was first passed by the company's board on May 6, 2026, and subsequently by shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot notice on May 14, 2026, the results of which were announced on June 18, 2026.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The opening date of the buyback will be July 1, 2026, and will close on July 7, 2026, the filing said.

Related Content
Related Content

On the rationale of the buyback, Bajaj Auto said the growth of its business, robust cash generation and strong balance sheet position allow it "to reward its shareholders from time to time, as in the current instance, while retaining sufficient capital for growth and investment opportunities".

"The buyback reinforces the company's commitment to its shareholders by returning surplus cash to them in an effective and efficient manner, and is expected to improve its earnings per share and return on equity," it added. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×