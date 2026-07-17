Tech Mahindra Gains 2%; Strong Deal Wins, Margin Expansion Cheer Investors

The stock climbed as much as 2.54% to ₹1,548.70, making it one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50. It had closed at ₹1,515.60 on Thursday, up 1.13% ahead of its earnings announcement. Despite Friday's gains, the stock is down 5.7% so far in 2026, compared with a 7.9% decline in the Nifty 50.