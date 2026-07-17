Delhi Cabinet Greenlights ₹400-Cr Start-up Policy; Incubation Centres Planned Across Institutions

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a ₹400-crore Start-up and Incubation Policy to strengthen the city's innovation ecosystem.
The policy will establish incubation centres across universities, colleges, ITIs and other government institutions in its first phase.
Start-ups will receive milestone-based financial assistance, while institutions will get funding to build and operate incubation centres.
The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi Start-up and Incubation Policy, a ₹400-crore initiative aimed at building a stronger start-up ecosystem through incubation centres and financial support over the next five years, according to an official government statement.
The policy proposes setting up incubation centres across state-run higher educational institutions and government establishments in its first phase.
According to the government, the initiative is designed to help entrepreneurs move from the idea stage to commercialisation by providing infrastructure, mentorship and funding support.
Incubation Centres Across Educational Institutions
In its first phase, the policy will establish incubation centres in 11 state universities, 13 government-aided colleges, polytechnic institutions, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and government schools.
These centres will provide mentoring, business advisory services, intellectual property support, access to laboratories and testing facilities, along with opportunities to connect with investors and industry partners.
Eligible institutions will receive one-time financial assistance to establish or strengthen incubation centres, as well as annual operational support for mentoring, networking, innovation activities and ecosystem development, the statement said.
Financial Support for Start-ups
The policy also provides milestone-based financial assistance to start-ups associated with these incubation centres. Funding will be available at different stages, including proof of concept, prototype development, product development, market validation and commercialisation.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy aims to encourage entrepreneurship by helping young innovators turn ideas into businesses. "The policy is not just about helping people launch start-ups, but about transforming Delhi's youth from job seekers into job creators," she said.
Implementation of the policy will be overseen by a State Incubation Policy Monitoring Committee comprising representatives from the government, educational institutions, industry and the start-up ecosystem. The government will also organise an annual Delhi Start-up Youth Festival to showcase innovations, encourage partnerships and promote entrepreneurship across the city.