Vedanta's Five-Way Split Unlocks ₹63,500 Cr in Shareholder Value in Two Months

Khandalwala Securities' Sum-of-the-Parts valuation had earlier pegged the aggregate equity value at around ₹2,004 per share, compared with the pre-demerger price of ₹775 per share, implying a potential upside of 159%. The brokerage said the conglomerate structure had led to a holding-company discount, and that the demerger could help unlock intrinsic value through better capital allocation and improved strategic flexibility.