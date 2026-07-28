Global AI Selloff, Indian IT Rally: What's Driving The Divergence?

Indian IT stocks rallied as investors rotated from AI chipmakers to cash-generative software services companies.
Asset-light business models and attractive valuations helped Indian IT outperform the global tech selloff.
Analysts said easing Fed rate concerns and resilient Q1 earnings also supported the sector's rebound.
Indian IT stocks bucked the broader Asian technology selloff on Tuesday, with the Nifty IT index surging 4% even as semiconductor-heavy markets in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan tumbled on growing concerns over the sustainability of the global artificial intelligence (AI) investment cycle.
The rally extended the index's gains to nearly 6% over two sessions after Jefferies upgraded the sector to "Neutral" from "Underweight", signalling improving risk-reward following a prolonged correction.
Leading the gains were TCS, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys, which rose between 2.7% and 4.4%, while Coforge jumped more than 10% to emerge as the biggest gainer on the Nifty IT index.
The sharp divergence came even as global investors dumped technology stocks. South Korea's KOSPI plunged 10% as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix lost more than 11% each amid concerns over AI funding, circular capital flows and rising Chinese competition. Taiwan and Japan also witnessed steep declines as semiconductor stocks extended losses from Wall Street.
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Why Is Indian IT Defying The Global Tech Selloff?
The answer lies in the business models. Unlike Asian technology leaders, Indian IT companies are not manufacturers of AI chips or operators of capital-intensive AI infrastructure. Instead, they generate revenue by helping enterprises modernise technology systems, migrate to the cloud, improve cybersecurity and implement AI solutions.
Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, said the current market divergence reflects a structural separation between hardware-driven AI speculation and software-led enterprise services.
"Indian IT's minimal exposure to heavy capital expenditure has become its biggest advantage. Unlike global chipmakers and hyperscalers investing billions in AI infrastructure, Indian IT companies operate an asset-light, cash-generative services model," he said.
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According to Jain, the sector had already undergone a multi-quarter valuation correction, making leading IT stocks attractive as investors reduced exposure to expensive semiconductor companies and rotated into relatively defensive software businesses.
Missing The AI Boom Has Become A Strength
Ironically, one of the biggest criticisms of Indian IT during the AI rally is now working in its favour.
Unlike the US or East Asia, India has very few listed companies directly linked to AI hardware or foundation models. As a result, Indian IT stocks largely missed the explosive gains enjoyed by semiconductor companies over the past year.
That absence is now shielding them from the ongoing correction.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said Indian IT sits outside the pure AI-hardware trade that has driven the sharp selloff globally.
"Their revenues come primarily from enterprise technology services rather than hyperscaler capital expenditure. The absence of pure-play AI companies has protected valuations from the hardware correction while allowing firms to integrate generative AI into client projects," he said.
He added that although India missed the earlier AI-driven rally, it is now benefiting from comparatively attractive valuations and stronger downside protection.
The US Fed Remains The Next Big Trigger
Despite the recent rally, analysts caution that Indian IT's outlook remains closely tied to the US economy.
North America contributes the bulk of revenues for India's leading software exporters, making US corporate technology spending the biggest driver of future growth.
Investors are now awaiting the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, where interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged. More importantly, markets will closely watch the central bank's assessment of inflation risks stemming from the Iran conflict and its implications for future rate cuts.
Lower borrowing costs would encourage banks, insurers and large corporations to revive discretionary technology spending, directly benefiting Indian IT companies.
Jain believes a more accommodative Fed remains one of the biggest catalysts for the sector.
"Lower US interest rates would unlock delayed technology budgets, particularly among BFSI clients, while easing inflation would improve corporate margins and support higher technology spending," he said.
Can The Rally Sustain?
Recent quarterly earnings have also helped improve investor confidence.
Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the sector's strong rebound followed reassuring management commentary during the first-quarter earnings season.
"Earlier, investors feared AI would reduce demand for outsourced coding, testing and maintenance services. However, Q1FY27 earnings showed stable revenue growth, resilient margins and healthy client spending, triggering short covering and fresh buying," he said.
However, Singh cautioned that the rally should not yet be interpreted as the beginning of a broad structural uptrend.
"AI remains a long-term disruption risk. Companies with stronger digital capabilities and differentiated AI offerings are likely to outperform, but the recent gains appear more like a relief rally than the start of a sustained bull market," he added.
Ruchit Thakur, Market Analyst at VT Markets, echoed a similar view.
He said concerns surrounding expensive AI infrastructure could gradually shift investor attention toward software and technology services companies. However, he noted that the sector's fortunes will continue to depend on how effectively Indian IT firms convert AI adoption into higher-value consulting, cloud modernisation and automation revenues while navigating cautious enterprise spending.
For now, investors appear to be rewarding Indian IT for something it was once criticised for—its limited exposure to the AI hardware frenzy. As global markets reassess whether massive AI infrastructure spending can generate adequate returns, India's asset-light, cash-rich software companies are increasingly being viewed as a relatively safer way to participate in the AI transformation.