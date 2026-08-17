Who Is Shabnam Sinha? Airtel Payments Bank Names New Chairperson After Mittal’s Exit

Shabnam Sinha will serve as Chairperson of Airtel Payments Bank for a three-year term beginning October 1, 2026, subject to RBI approval.
She currently serves as an Independent Director at the bank and chairs its Special Committee for Monitoring Frauds.
Sinha brings over three decades of leadership and board experience across development finance, financial services, public policy and institutional transformation.
Airtel Payments Bank is set for a leadership transition, with Shabnam Sinha appointed as its new Chairperson after Sunil Bharti Mittal concludes his tenure as Non-Executive Chairman and steps down from the board on September 30, 2026.
According to an exchange update from Bharti Airtel, Sinha’s appointment will be for a three-year term starting October 1, following her appointment by the bank’s board and approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Sinha is already part of Airtel Payments Bank’s board as an Independent Director. She currently chairs the Special Committee of the Board for Monitoring Frauds and is also a member of the Risk Management and IT Committees.
Shabnam Sinha’s Professional Background
Sinha brings more than three decades of leadership and board experience, with her career spanning development finance, financial services, public policy and institutional transformation, according to the company’s exchange filing.
Her professional experience includes working with the World Bank, where she advised governments and institutions across Asia, Africa and Europe. Her work there involved areas including governance, risk management and operational effectiveness.
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The company said Sinha brings expertise in financial inclusion, digital transformation and institution building. These areas will be relevant as Airtel Payments Bank enters its next phase of growth and innovation.
Taking Charge At Airtel Payments Bank
Sinha will take charge of a payments bank that has built a large customer and distribution base since its launch. The company said the bank currently serves more than 121 million monthly active users and nearly 30 million bank-account customers through the Airtel Thanks App and its banking-point network.
The bank has more than 500,000 banking points, which Airtel Payments Bank said is the largest such network in the country and reaches three out of four villages across India.
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Commenting on her appointment, Sinha said, “I am honoured to assume this responsibility at Airtel Payments Bank at a time when digital financial services are becoming the backbone of India’s inclusive growth story.” She said she looked forward to working with the Board and management team to build on the bank’s momentum and drive its next phase of growth.
Mittal, who has served as Non-Executive Chairman of Airtel Payments Bank since April 2016, said, “I am confident that under Shabnam’s leadership, the Airtel Payments Bank will build on this foundation and further strengthen its position as one of India’s leading digital banking platforms.”