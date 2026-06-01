Kyro Capital Launches ₹100-Crore Pre-IPO Private Equity AIF

Financial services group Kyro Capital on Monday announced the launch of a Rs 100-crore private equity fund aimed at investing in growth-stage Indian companies with strong initial public offering (IPO) potential.
The 'Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I', a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), will be managed by the group's dedicated investment arm, Kyro Asset Management Private Limited, the company said in a Statement.
“The fund targets high-conviction investments in profitable, growth-stage Indian companies with a clear IPO pathway within 24–36 months, aiming for an IRR of 35 per cent and delivering a premium liquidity event to its investors through a disciplined pre-IPO primary strategy,” it said.
The fund will focus on sectors such as energy and power (including renewables and energy storage), advanced manufacturing (aerospace and defence supply chains), and consumer and FMCG.
Aman Maheshwari, Founder and Managing Director of Kyro Capital and Kyro Asset Management, said the fund aims to bring institutional rigour to growth companies in India.
"My belief is that the most compelling opportunity in the world today is right here in India, and specifically in the companies that are growing quietly, profitably, in sectors that are building the future of this nation," Maheshwari said. The fund has a tenure of five years, extendable by two years.