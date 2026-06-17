BSE Market Capitalisation Reclaims $5 Trn As US-Iran Peace Rally Lifts Equities

BSE market capitalisation crossed $5 trillion after six weeks.
Midcaps and smallcaps outpaced Sensex, driving the market rally.
Lower crude prices and US-Iran peace hopes boosted sentiment.
The combined market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE has crossed the $5 trillion mark for the first time in six weeks, driven by a sharp rally in equities following the peace agreement between the United States and Iran and a steep correction in crude oil prices.
The total market value of BSE-listed companies touched $5 trillion, a level last seen on May 8, as investors cheered easing geopolitical risks and improving macroeconomic conditions.
The rebound has been swift. Over the last four trading sessions, the market capitalisation of listed companies has risen more than 6%, while the total value of Indian equities has surged nearly 14% since the beginning of April.
Broader Markets Drive The Recovery
Unlike previous rallies led by heavyweight stocks, the latest upmove has been powered largely by broader markets.
Since the start of April, the benchmark Sensex has gained around 7%, while the BSE MidCap 150 index has climbed 16%. The BSE SmallCap 250 index has advanced 23%, and the BSE Microcap 250 index has surged 26%, significantly outperforming frontline indices.
The strong participation from midcap and smallcap stocks has helped lift the overall market value despite relatively modest gains in blue-chip shares.
Peace Deal, Lower Crude Fuel Sentiment
Investor sentiment improved sharply after the US and Iran reached a peace agreement, easing concerns over energy supply disruptions and inflationary pressures.
The agreement triggered a steep decline in crude oil prices and a sharp fall in India VIX, indicating lower risk perception among investors.
According to a note by PhilipCapital, a breakthrough in the US-Iran conflict is positive for India's macroeconomic outlook and could support equities, bonds and the rupee after months of pressure from elevated inflation, weak demand conditions, earnings risks and sustained foreign capital outflows.
The brokerage noted that a prolonged conflict and elevated commodity prices would have adversely affected corporate earnings and economic growth. However, the peace agreement has reduced those concerns and improved the outlook for risk assets.
Still Below Record Highs
Despite the recent recovery, Indian equities remain below their historical peaks. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms is still about 5.5% lower than levels seen at the beginning of 2026 and remains roughly 13% below the all-time high of $5.7 trillion recorded in September 2024.
Foreign institutional investors have continued to remain cautious towards India, with capital flows shifting towards markets benefiting from the global artificial intelligence investment boom, particularly in Taiwan, South Korea and the United States.
However, strong domestic institutional and retail inflows have helped keep Indian equities resilient despite persistent foreign selling.
Structural Growth Story Remains Intact
Market experts continue to view India as one of the most compelling long-term growth stories globally.
They point to the cumulative impact of economic reforms undertaken over the past decade, which are increasingly visible in corporate earnings, formalisation trends and stronger balance sheets.
Corporate India's financial position has improved significantly, with the combined capital expenditure of the top 500 listed non-financial companies nearly doubling to around ₹10 lakh crore compared with pre-pandemic levels.
At the same time, net debt-to-equity ratios have fallen to multi-year lows while operating cash flows have remained healthy, providing companies with greater flexibility to invest and expand.
Analysts believe these factors could support the next phase of earnings growth and investment activity, reinforcing the long-term case for Indian equities even as global uncertainties continue to influence short-term market direction