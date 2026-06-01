A

It’s important to realise that this BoP [balance of payment] episode is different from the previous ones. In earlier episodes, pressures started with a widening of the current account deficit [CAD] and the trigger was a sudden retrenchment of capital flows to finance a ballooning CAD. The sequence has been reversed this time.

The CAD has been very benign, averaging less than 1% of GDP over the past three years. Instead, rupee pressures have originated from a sharp slowing of capital flows, especially FDI, over the past three years. Against this background, expectations of a much wider CAD, in the wake of the West Asia war, are acting as a force multiplier, rather than the original cause.

It's important to make this analytical distinction, whether the source is the current or the capital account, because it informs the policy response.

In both cases rupee depreciation is desirable and inevitable for the reasons mentioned earlier. Theoretically, a sharp slowdown in FDI compounded by a large negative terms-of-trade shock from crude prices would argue for a much more depreciated equilibrium REER. So, policymakers should be commended to letting the rupee find its new equilibrium.

But while the rupee depreciation is a necessary condition, it may not be a sufficient condition in the current environment. The rupee will go some ways in closing the BoP gap but given the perceived size of the gap—if crude prices remain elevated—some foreign capital augmentation will also be needed to alleviate BoP pressures.

So, we will need multiple instruments in the current episode: rupee depreciation, foreign capital augmentation and, as a last resort, current-account compression.