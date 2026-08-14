Honasa Consumer Shares Jump Over 3% After Q1 Beat; EBITDA More Than Doubles

Mamaearth's parent reported a consolidated net profit of ₹90.4 crore for Q1 FY27, up 119% from ₹41.3 crore a year earlier and higher than ₹69.4 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations increased 27% year-on-year to ₹755.9 crore, compared with ₹595.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.