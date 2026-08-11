Equity MF Inflows Fall 15% To ₹24,697 Cr In July

Equity mutual fund schemes witnessed a 15% month-on-month decline in net inflows to ₹24,697 crore in July, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Tuesday.
Such schemes garnered a net inflow of ₹28,973 crore in June.
The July data showed continued resilience in equity mutual fund investments, although the pace of inflows moderated from the previous month.
Among equity categories, smallcap funds attracted the highest net inflows of ₹7,768 crore in July, followed by midcap funds at ₹6,192 crore and flexicap funds at ₹4,710 crore. Largecap funds received ₹1,322 crore during the month.
"July's mutual fund flow data is broadly in line with expectations, with investor interest in diversified equity categories remaining steady," Santosh Joseph, CEO, Germinate Investor Services, said.
The overall mutual fund industry, however, saw a sharp turnaround in July, recording a net inflow of around ₹2.36 lakh crore, against a net outflow of ₹52,949 crore in June.
The turnaround was primarily driven by debt-oriented schemes, which attracted net inflows of around ₹1.88 lakh crore in July, reversing the ₹1.09 lakh crore outflow seen in June.
The industry's assets under management rose to ₹85.76 lakh crore at the end of July from ₹82.22 lakh crore at the end of June.
Gold ETFs also continued to attract money in July, recording net inflows of ₹1,559 crore. However, this was sharply lower than the ₹3,443 crore inflow recorded in June.