Equity MF Inflows Fall 15% To ₹24,697 Cr In July

Among equity categories, smallcap funds attracted the highest net inflows of ₹7,768 crore in July, followed by midcap funds at ₹6,192 crore and flexicap funds at ₹4,710 crore. Largecap funds received ₹1,322 crore during the month.