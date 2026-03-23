Sensex, Nifty Tumble Over 2% as West Asia Tensions Rattle Global Markets

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, pointed to a specific flashpoint. "Unfortunately, the war is escalating with President Trump giving ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours. Iranian president’s response that “ the Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil” has prevented panic in the oil market. However, the uncertainty is huge and markets will be waiting and watching the outcome," he said.