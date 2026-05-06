Sebi Classifies 'Significant Indices' Based On ₹20,000-Cr AUM Threshold

"It is specified that a Benchmark or Index (including index of indices) based on listed securities shall be considered as 'significant Indices', if the daily average cumulative AUM tracking the Benchmark or Index across schemes of Mutual Fund(s) exceeds ₹20,000 crore for each of the past six months, ending on June 30 and December 31 each year," Sebi said in its circular