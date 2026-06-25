NSE Vs BSE: Can India's Biggest Exchange Repeat BSE's Wealth-Creation Story?

NSE IPO revives comparisons with BSE's multibagger wealth-creation journey.
NSE dominates trading volumes and profits, entering markets from strength.
Valuation, regulation and market growth will shape NSE's long-term returns.
The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) long-awaited public listing is finally taking shape. Nearly a decade after its first attempt was stalled by regulatory hurdles, India's largest stock exchange has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), setting the stage for what could become one of the biggest IPOs in the country's capital market history.
The proposed issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders collectively selling around 6% of NSE's equity. Based on the exchange's estimated unlisted market valuation of around ₹5 lakh crore, market participants expect the issue size to be close to ₹30,000 crore, larger than Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore IPO and among the biggest public offerings ever seen in India.
The filing has inevitably revived comparisons with NSE's older rival, BSE. While NSE dominates Indian capital markets today across trading volumes, derivatives and profitability, BSE has emerged as one of the country's biggest wealth-creation stories since its listing in 2017. The key question investors are now asking is whether NSE can deliver a similar shareholder experience.
The BSE Wealth-creation Story
BSE launched its IPO in 2017 at an issue price of ₹806 per share and listed at ₹1,085, generating a listing gain of nearly 33%. At the time, the exchange was valued at roughly ₹4,400 crore.
Since then, the stock has emerged as one of India's biggest multibaggers. BSE's market capitalisation has climbed to more than ₹1.65 lakh crore, while the stock has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 36% since listing.
The rally was driven by multiple factors. India's capital markets expanded rapidly, retail participation surged, and BSE successfully rebuilt its derivatives franchise from a relatively small base. As volumes improved and profitability accelerated, investors rewarded the stock with a significant re-rating.
The success of that journey has naturally led investors to ask whether NSE could follow a similar path once it becomes publicly traded.
NSE Is Bigger, Richer And More Dominant
For FY26, NSE reported revenue from operations of ₹16,601 crore, more than three times BSE's revenue of ₹4,834 crore. Transaction charges remained the biggest revenue contributor for both exchanges, with NSE generating ₹13,057 crore from this segment compared with BSE's ₹3,795 crore.
The profitability gap is equally significant. NSE reported a profit after tax of ₹10,302 crore during FY26, more than four times BSE's net profit of ₹2,487 crore. NSE's EBITDA margin stood at 66.9%, marginally ahead of BSE's 64%, while its PAT margin was 51% against BSE's 48%.
The dominance becomes even more apparent when trading activity is examined. NSE's average daily trading volume in the cash market stood at ₹1.06 lakh crore during FY26, compared with BSE's ₹79,500 crore. The exchange commanded nearly 93% market share in cash equities and almost complete dominance in equity futures, where it accounted for 99.79% of industry turnover.
The proposed valuation reflects not only NSE's leadership in trading activity but also its growing importance within India's investment ecosystem.
One of NSE's biggest advantages is its dominance in derivatives trading. According to the World Federation of Exchanges, NSE remained the world's largest derivatives exchange during FY26, with more than 36.99 billion contracts traded during the year. This leadership position has helped create a powerful network effect that is difficult for competitors to replicate.
NSE's benchmark indices have also become the preferred route for passive investing. Assets under management linked to Nifty indices reached ₹8.14 lakh crore during FY26, more than three times the ₹2.5 lakh crore linked to BSE indices. The rise of ETFs and index funds has further strengthened NSE's position.
While BSE continues to lead in terms of the number of listed companies, with 5,955 entities compared with NSE's 2,978, the market capitalisation of companies listed on both exchanges is almost identical at over ₹411 lakh crore. This reflects the reality that most large and actively traded companies maintain listings on both exchanges, while BSE's larger count is driven by a greater concentration of microcap firms.
Why The Comparison Isn't Straightforward
While BSE's post-listing performance has become the benchmark for exchange IPOs in India, market experts caution that the two listings are arriving under very different circumstances.
Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director, Choice Capital Advisors Private Ltd, said BSE and NSE are debuting at very different stages of the market cycle.
"The two are debuting at very different points in the domestic market cycle. When BSE listed in 2017 it was the smaller, cash-heavy exchange with modest expectations, and much of its later re-rating came from reviving its derivatives franchise off a low base, alongside the broader expansion of India's capital markets. NSE, by contrast, is listing as the established market leader and the world's largest derivatives exchange, already at or near peak market share," he said.
According to Tibrewal, the factors that powered BSE's rally are not necessarily present in the same form for NSE.
At the same time, he noted that NSE remains a high-quality, systemically important franchise benefiting from the long-term trend of financialisation in India. Despite the rapid growth in demat accounts and retail participation, direct equity ownership still accounts for only about 13.5% of India's adult population, leaving significant room for future growth.
What Investors Should Watch
For investors evaluating the IPO, the debate may ultimately extend beyond simple comparisons with BSE. NSE enters the market with strong profitability, dominant market share and substantial cash generation. Its central role in India's capital markets and growing passive-investment ecosystem provide structural tailwinds over the long term.
However, the exchange also faces challenges. A large portion of its earnings is linked to derivatives trading and transaction charges, making it sensitive to regulatory changes. FY26 already witnessed moderation in derivatives activity following regulatory interventions aimed at curbing excessive retail participation.
Tibrewal also highlighted the possibility of technological disruption over the longer term. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence, automated execution platforms and AI-driven portfolio management could gradually reshape trading behaviour and market participation patterns.
With the issue size and final pricing yet to be announced, analysts say valuation will remain a crucial factor in determining long-term returns.
For investors evaluating the IPO, the comparison with BSE offers both inspiration and caution. BSE's wealth creation was driven by a low starting valuation, a successful turnaround in derivatives and a broader boom in India's capital markets. NSE, in contrast, is coming to the market as the dominant incumbent. The investment case therefore rests less on catching up and more on whether India's largest exchange can continue benefiting from the country's ongoing financialisation journey while defending its leadership position in an increasingly evolving market landscape.