Sensex, Nifty Extend Weekly Gains As FII Buying, Earnings Lift Sentiment

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said the market largely remained in a consolidation phase despite posting weekly gains, with the sharp fall in crude oil prices early in the week providing the initial boost. He noted that the introduction of the Closing Auction Session remained the biggest talking point, attracting criticism due to disruptions in closing prices and unusual activity in index options, although he expects the system to stabilise as liquidity improves and market participants adapt.