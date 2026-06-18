NSE IPO: The 10-Year Wait, ₹5-Lakh-Cr Valuation And Big Questions Ahead

NSE filed DRHP for a ₹30,000 crore IPO after a decade.
The IPO is a pure OFS; NSE will raise no fresh capital.
NSE reported ₹10,302 crore profit and ₹16,601 crore revenue in FY26.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has finally taken a decisive step towards becoming a publicly listed company, filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the BSE for what could become one of the largest IPOs in India's capital market history.
The proposed issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders divesting up to 111.42 million shares, equivalent to roughly 6% of NSE's equity capital. Based on the exchange's estimated unlisted market valuation of around ₹5 lakh crore, market participants estimate the IPO size could be close to ₹30,000 crore.
The filing marks the culmination of a decade-long journey that began in 2016 but was repeatedly delayed due to regulatory scrutiny and the co-location controversy. With SEBI granting a No Objection Certificate earlier this year, NSE's long-awaited public market debut now appears closer than ever.
While the IPO is expected to generate significant investor interest, the structure of the issue and the valuation at which it eventually comes to market are likely to remain key talking points.
Why NSE Is Going Public Now
NSE first attempted to list in 2016, when it filed draft papers for an IPO estimated at around ₹10,000 crore. However, those plans were shelved after the co-location case emerged, leading to extensive regulatory investigations and governance concerns.
Over the years, NSE undertook multiple governance reforms and compliance enhancements while working with regulators to resolve outstanding issues. A major breakthrough came in January 2026 when SEBI granted the exchange a No Objection Certificate, effectively removing the biggest hurdle to the listing process.
The exchange subsequently approved the IPO proposal through its board and IPO committee before filing the DRHP this week.
The listing is expected to provide liquidity to nearly 1.8 lakh shareholders who have held the stock in the unlisted market for years. It also opens up one of India's most strategically important financial institutions to public investors. Unlike most IPOs, however, NSE is not raising fresh capital.
Why The IPO Is A Pure OFS
One of the most notable aspects of the IPO is that it consists entirely of an offer for sale. No new shares will be issued and NSE itself will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Instead, all funds raised will go directly to existing shareholders who are partially monetising their holdings.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said the structure reflects the financial strength of the exchange rather than any funding requirement.
"NSE's IPO is structured as a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, with no fresh equity issuance. The company receives zero proceeds; all funds go to sellers like LIC, SBI, and others," Meena said.
According to him, the exchange simply does not require additional capital to fund expansion plans.
"NSE is already highly profitable and cash-rich. It doesn't need fresh capital for growth. The structure provides an exit route for long-term shareholders and simplifies the listing process."
Meena added that investors should view the IPO differently from a traditional growth-focused issue.
"Unlike fresh-issue IPOs, where money funds company growth, pure OFS offers no new capital or dilution. It's like buying secondary shares in a proven company. Evaluate valuation, moat and growth prospects carefully."
Who Is Selling And Who Is Staying
The IPO will see a broad mix of domestic and foreign institutional investors partially reduce their holdings.
State Bank of India will emerge as the largest seller, offering nearly 24.75 million shares. Other major shareholders participating in the OFS include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, GIC Re, New India Assurance, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company.
One notable absentee is Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which has decided not to sell shares in the IPO despite being one of NSE's largest shareholders.
The decision by LIC to stay invested could be interpreted by some investors as a vote of confidence in the exchange's long-term prospects.
The exchange has also appointed 20 book-running lead managers, making it one of the largest syndicates assembled for any Indian IPO.
A Market Infrastructure Giant
NSE enters the public markets from a position of considerable financial strength. The exchange remains India's dominant stock exchange and commands an overwhelming share of the country's derivatives market. Its scale, network effects and regulatory positioning have helped create a business model that few competitors can challenge.
For FY26, NSE reported revenue from operations of ₹16,601 crore and net profit of ₹10,302 crore, making it one of the most profitable financial institutions in the country.
Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President - HNI & Derivatives at Hedged.in, said the expected valuation of around ₹5 lakh crore appears justified given NSE's market leadership.
"The expected valuation of around ₹5 lakh crore appears reasonable considering NSE's dominant position in the exchange business, strong financial performance, high profitability, and extensive participation from both retail and institutional investors," Arora said.
"Its leadership in the derivatives segment and strong market share provide a competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate."
He added that investors should focus on long-term drivers such as trading activity, technology investments, regulatory developments and expansion into new business segments.
Listing Gains Or Long-Term Compounding?
The biggest question for investors is whether NSE can deliver strong listing gains and justify its estimated ₹5 lakh crore valuation. Experts believe demand for the IPO is likely to be robust given the exchange's dominant market position, strong profitability and central role in India's financial system. However, expectations of spectacular listing-day returns may need to be tempered.
Hemant Sood, Founder and Managing Director of Findoc Investment, described the offering as one of the most significant market-infrastructure listings India has seen. "The NSE IPO is the most significant market-infrastructure listing India has seen, and appetite should be strong," he said. However, he pointed out that recent mega IPOs such as LIC and Hyundai Motor India serve as reminders that large issues do not always translate into strong listing gains. "Like both, NSE is a pure offer for sale, so no fresh growth capital enters the business, and very large books rarely leave room for an outsized pop," he added.
For many investors, the bigger attraction lies beyond listing day. NSE offers a direct play on India's financialisation story, benefiting from rising SIP flows, increasing retail participation, growing derivatives activity and expanding digital adoption. Sood said the exchange effectively operates like a toll collector on India's capital market growth, making it a structural long-term investment rather than merely a listing-gains opportunity.
Shiva Grover, Co-Founder of Equitrust Solutions, echoed a similar view. He said NSE's near-monopoly position, strong earnings profile and ecosystem importance make it one of the most compelling capital-market businesses available to investors. "NSE benefits from rising equity participation, derivatives growth and digital expansion - positioning it as a structural play on India's financialisation story," he said.
While listing gains may be moderated by valuation expectations and market conditions, Grover believes the long-term opportunity remains intact. "Investors should evaluate beyond short-term pops, focusing on consistent earnings growth and ecosystem significance," he added.
With the DRHP now filed, attention will shift to Sebi's review process, pricing discussions and the eventual launch timeline. After a decade of delays, regulatory hurdles and governance overhangs, India's largest stock exchange finally appears ready to become a listed company and potentially one of the most closely watched stocks in the country.