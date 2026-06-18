NSE IPO: The 10-Year Wait, ₹5-Lakh-Cr Valuation And Big Questions Ahead

Hemant Sood, Founder and Managing Director of Findoc Investment, described the offering as one of the most significant market-infrastructure listings India has seen. "The NSE IPO is the most significant market-infrastructure listing India has seen, and appetite should be strong," he said. However, he pointed out that recent mega IPOs such as LIC and Hyundai Motor India serve as reminders that large issues do not always translate into strong listing gains. "Like both, NSE is a pure offer for sale, so no fresh growth capital enters the business, and very large books rarely leave room for an outsized pop," he added.