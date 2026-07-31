From AI Panic To Record Rally: Why South Korea's KOSPI Posted A Record Rally

South Korea's KOSPI surged a record 17% as strong Microsoft earnings revived confidence in AI spending.
Chipmakers including Samsung and SK Hynix led the rebound, driving a broad rally in global semiconductor stocks.
Analysts say Indian IT still faces a longer-term challenge of monetising AI beyond traditional technology services.
South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index staged a spectacular comeback on Friday, surging 17% in its biggest single-day percentage gain on record as investors rushed back into artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks following a bruising three-day selloff. The rally came as optimism over the long-term AI investment cycle returned after stronger-than-expected earnings from Microsoft eased concerns that massive spending on AI infrastructure would fail to generate meaningful returns.
The rebound lifted technology stocks across Asia, with SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics jumping more than 23% each, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. gained 10%. The three companies emerged as the biggest contributors to gains in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, helping an MSCI gauge of emerging-market equities climb more than 6%—its strongest single-day advance in six years.
The rally also followed a sharp recovery on Wall Street, where semiconductor stocks recorded their biggest gain in more than a year. Microsoft's shares surged 15.5% after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded market expectations, reinforcing confidence that aggressive AI investments are beginning to translate into higher profits. Although Apple declined after warning of supply-related challenges, investors largely focused on Microsoft's results as fresh evidence that spending on AI infrastructure continues to generate commercial returns.
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Why Did KOSPI Crash In The First Place?
Friday's rally came just days after South Korea witnessed one of the sharpest corrections in its stock market history. The KOSPI had plunged nearly 40% from its June peak, extending losses after a 10.8% crash triggered an automatic circuit breaker. The benchmark index eventually closed at 5,663.24 on July 29, reflecting mounting concerns over the sustainability of the AI-led rally.
The correction marked a dramatic reversal from the extraordinary gains seen during the first half of the year. Between January and June, the KOSPI had surged 116%, crossing the 9,000 mark for the first time as investors poured money into semiconductor companies expected to benefit from explosive demand for AI chips and data centre infrastructure.
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However, investor sentiment changed rapidly after questions emerged over whether the hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in AI infrastructure would eventually generate proportionate returns. Rising competition from Chinese chipmakers, stretched valuations and concerns over slowing returns prompted investors to aggressively reduce exposure to semiconductor stocks, leading to one of the steepest corrections in recent years.
Why South Korea Continues To Outperform
Despite the recent volatility, analysts believe South Korea remains one of the biggest structural beneficiaries of the global AI investment cycle because of its dominance in semiconductor manufacturing.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said global capital has increasingly shifted towards AI infrastructure companies rather than traditional technology service providers. Companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have benefited from soaring demand for advanced memory chips used in AI servers and data centres, while hyperscalers including Microsoft and Amazon continue to expand capital expenditure to support AI development.
According to Meena, these trends have transformed the South Korean market into one of the biggest beneficiaries of global AI spending, helping semiconductor companies deliver strong earnings growth and significant share-price appreciation despite intermittent bouts of volatility.
Why Indian IT Is Telling A Different Story
The situation is markedly different for India's information technology companies.
Unlike South Korean chipmakers, Indian IT firms are not directly involved in manufacturing AI hardware or developing frontier AI models. Their revenues continue to depend largely on enterprise technology services such as application development, cloud migration, consulting and digital transformation, making them indirect beneficiaries of AI adoption rather than direct participants in the infrastructure boom.
Meena noted that while companies such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro are increasingly winning AI-related projects, clients are simultaneously demanding productivity gains through generative AI, reducing demand for traditional coding, testing and maintenance services that have historically formed the backbone of India's IT outsourcing industry. This transition has resulted in slower revenue growth and continued pressure on valuations despite healthy balance sheets.
He believes Indian IT companies can eventually reposition themselves higher up the AI value chain through enterprise AI implementation, domain-specific AI agents, governance frameworks, data modernisation and outcome-based contracts. However, achieving this transformation will require greater investment in intellectual property and a gradual shift away from the labour-arbitrage model that has driven the industry's growth for decades.
Can Indian IT Close The Gap?
Prasenjit Paul, Fund Manager at 129 Wealth and Research Analyst at Paul Asset, believes the sector's biggest challenge lies in building proprietary AI capabilities.
He said traditional IT services have limited intellectual property, making them more vulnerable as generative AI automates routine software development and maintenance work. While the recent rebound in IT stocks reflects bargain buying after steep corrections, he believes it is too early to describe it as the beginning of a sustained structural recovery.
According to Paul, Indian IT companies will need to demonstrate meaningful progress in developing proprietary AI platforms, industry-specific solutions and defensible intellectual property before investors begin assigning higher valuations. Until then, the sector is likely to remain exposed to structural margin pressure and slower earnings growth.
What Should Investors Watch Next?
While Friday's sharp rebound has restored confidence in AI-related stocks, analysts caution that volatility is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. Investor sentiment will continue to depend on whether technology companies can consistently demonstrate that rising AI investments are translating into sustainable earnings growth rather than simply expanding capital expenditure.
For South Korea, the outlook remains closely tied to continued demand for advanced semiconductors from global hyperscalers. For India, however, the challenge is less about participating in the AI infrastructure race and more about proving that enterprise AI services can evolve into a durable, higher-margin growth engine.
The contrasting performance of South Korea's semiconductor giants and India's software exporters highlights a broader shift in global technology investing. As capital continues to chase companies building the foundations of AI, Indian IT firms will increasingly be judged not on whether they adopt AI, but on how successfully they monetise it.