PFC Net Profit Rises Marginally to ₹8,998 Cr In Q1

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹8,998 crore in the June quarter.
The company's total revenue from operations stood at ₹28,526.86 crore in the quarter against ₹28,539.04 crore.
"Rs 8,998 crore consolidated profit after tax (net profit) recorded in Q1 FY27 vs ₹8,981 crore in Q1 FY26," a company statement said.
The consolidated loan asset book stands at ₹11,60,133 crore as of June 30, 2026.
PFC Group continues to be the largest renewable financier in the country, with a renewable loan book at ₹1,63,184 crore as of June 30, 2026.
The consolidated net worth (including non-controlling interest) was ₹1,87,106 crore as of June 30, 2026.
On the asset quality front, net credit impaired asset ratio (stage III) slipped 18 bps year-on-year to 0.13% in Q1 FY27.
Gross credit impaired asset (Stage III) ratio also declined by 81 bps to 0.66% from 1.47% a year earlier.
The board, in its meeting on Friday, also approved an interim dividend of ₹3.90 per share in the first quarter.
PFC Chairman and Managing Director Parminder Chopra shared that with a clear focus on delivering sustained value to our shareholders, the Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.90 per share.
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PFC continues to demonstrate resilient performance in a dynamic financing landscape, supported by a robust balance sheet and healthy asset quality, she noted.
With solid fundamentals and a clear strategic focus, PFC is well capitalised to tap on emerging opportunities in the power and renewable energy sectors and drive long-term growth, Chopra added.
On a standalone basis, the company recorded a net profit of ₹4,745 crore in Q1 FY27 against ₹4,502 crore a year ago.
Loan Asset Book stood at ₹5,70,045 crore as of June 30, 2026, on a standalone basis.
The PFC continues to maintain comfortable capital adequacy levels, it stated.