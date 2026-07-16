Laser Power & Infra Lists At 17% Premium On NSE; What Should Investors Do?

Laser Power & Infra shares made a healthy stock market debut on Thursday, listing at a premium of up to 25.7% on the BSE and 16.82% on the NSE after its ₹742-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 38.94 times. The integrated power cables and EPC company debuted at ₹269 on the BSE against the issue price of ₹214, while it listed at ₹250 on the NSE, broadly in line with grey market expectations of around 18% gains.