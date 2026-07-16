Laser Power & Infra Lists At 17% Premium On NSE; What Should Investors Do?

Laser Power & Infra listed at 17% on NSE and 26% on BSE after a 39x-subscribed IPO.
Strong order book and debt reduction plans underpin long-term growth prospects, analysts said.
Brokerages advise holding allotted shares; fresh investors can accumulate on market dips.
Laser Power & Infra shares made a healthy stock market debut on Thursday, listing at a premium of up to 25.7% on the BSE and 16.82% on the NSE after its ₹742-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 38.94 times. The integrated power cables and EPC company debuted at ₹269 on the BSE against the issue price of ₹214, while it listed at ₹250 on the NSE, broadly in line with grey market expectations of around 18% gains.
At the BSE listing price of ₹269, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,775.91 crore. Investors allotted one lot of 70 shares made a decent listing gain of ₹3,850 on the NSE and ₹4,950 on the BSE. The company had earlier raised around ₹223 crore from anchor investors.
The IPO, which remained open for subscription between July 9 and July 13, was subscribed 38.94 times, reflecting healthy demand across investor categories. Ahead of the public issue, the company had raised around ₹223 crore from anchor investors.
Debt Reduction, Strong Order Book Support Growth
Laser Power & Infra plans to utilise ₹490 crore from the fresh issue primarily towards repayment and prepayment of outstanding borrowings, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
As of March 31, 2026, the company had an order book of ₹3,243.4 crore spanning both its manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) businesses. Outstanding borrowings stood at ₹935.67 crore as of June 17, 2026, making debt reduction one of the key objectives of the IPO.
The company manufactures power cables, control cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables and other specialised electrical products while also executing EPC projects for the power transmission and distribution sector. It operates three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and serves government utilities, Indian Railways, discoms and private EPC companies across India and overseas.
For the year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹151.59 crore on revenue of ₹2,326.10 crore.
What Should Investors Do?
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Laser Power & Infra's fundamentals remain strong, supported by a sizeable order book and the company's plan to use around 90% of the IPO proceeds to reduce debt.
She advised IPO allottees to continue holding the stock from a medium- to long-term perspective, while fresh investors may consider accumulating the stock on declines. She recommended maintaining a stop-loss at ₹225 to manage downside risk.
Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the company is well placed to benefit from India's growing investment in power transmission infrastructure and electrification.
He noted that Laser Power & Infra has more than three decades of operating experience, is an approved supplier to Indian Railways and an accredited vendor of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The company operates three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal with a combined installed capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes.
Singh added that the Indian wires and cables market is expected to continue expanding, driven by infrastructure development, railway electrification, smart grid investments, digital connectivity and rising exports. While short-term price movement will depend on market sentiment, he believes long-term investors seeking exposure to India's power infrastructure story can continue tracking the company closely.