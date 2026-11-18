Second, the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran led to an effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a critical chokepoint through which 20–25% of global seaborne oil flows were transported before the war in West Asia. As the war took its toll on the production capacity of several key crude oil refiners, the supply squeeze sent the price of the commodity soaring. High oil prices are a key negative for India, which imports nearly 90% of its annual crude oil demand. A sustained rise in oil prices also increased India’s import bill, put pressure on the rupee, and added to inflationary pressures.