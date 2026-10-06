HDFC Bank Is Down 30%. Can Anup Bagchi End Its Nifty Drag?

HDFC Bank shares have fallen 30% in a year, weighing heavily on the Nifty
Post-merger margin pressure, slower growth and deposit challenges continue to hurt performance
Anup Bagchi’s appointment could help revive growth, margins and investor confidence
HDFC Bank's latest leadership announcement has given investors a fresh trigger to reassess the stock, but the bigger question is whether it can reverse a year-long period of underperformance that has increasingly become a problem for the broader market.
The bank's shares rose 0.94% on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India approved Anup Bagchi's appointment as HDFC Bank's new Managing Director and CEO for a three-year term starting October 27. Bagchi will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose term ends on October 26.
The initial positive reaction, however, needs to be viewed against the stock's much weaker performance over the past year. HDFC Bank shares have declined around 30%, making the lender's performance particularly significant because of its enormous weight in India's benchmark indices.
HDFC Bank accounts for roughly 11-13% of the Nifty 50 and around 26-29% of the Bank Nifty. That means weakness in the stock does not remain confined to one banking counter. When one of the country's largest listed companies continues to underperform, its impact is transmitted directly into the benchmark.
That makes HDFC Bank's recovery more than a company-specific story. For the Nifty, a meaningful turnaround in the stock could provide an important support, while continued weakness could remain a drag.
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Why HDFC Bank Has Become A Nifty Drag
The stock's underperformance has developed against the backdrop of challenges that emerged following its merger with HDFC.
The integration substantially expanded HDFC Bank's mortgage and customer franchise, but it also brought a larger proportion of high-cost non-CASA borrowings onto the balance sheet. That put pressure on funding costs and weighed on margins at a time when the banking sector was also competing aggressively for deposits.
“HDFC Bank’s underperformance relative to the Nifty index stems primarily from structural balance sheet realignments following its merger with HDFC,” said Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe.
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According to Jain, the larger proportion of high-cost non-CASA borrowings following the merger expanded funding costs and compressed net interest margins (NIMs). The bank has also faced intense competition for deposits and a slower credit-to-deposit rebalancing process.
The pressure has been visible in the bank's operating metrics. Its CASA ratio stood at 32.3% as of June 2026, while NIMs were at 3.26%.
At the same time, HDFC Bank had to moderate its credit growth following the merger as its credit-to-deposit ratio climbed as high as 110%. With the ratio now around 95%, the bank could have more room to rebuild loan growth.
Motilal Oswal expects loans to grow at a 14% CAGR over FY26-28E.
The Merger Has Yet To Deliver The Rerating
The HDFC merger was expected to create a much larger financial franchise and generate opportunities for cross-selling across banking, mortgages, insurance, wealth and capital markets.
But investors have yet to see the full operating leverage and cross-selling benefits that had been expected from the combination.
“The HDFC merger has yet to deliver expected synergies, while ICICI Bank has outperformed on profitability,” said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.
Singh said HDFC Bank's underperformance also reflects prolonged post-merger margin pressure, slower growth, weaker return ratios and concerns around governance and leadership stability.
This is where the leadership transition becomes important.
Motilal Oswal retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹925, saying Bagchi's appointment removes a key overhang around leadership succession and brings an external perspective at a time when HDFC Bank is seeking to rebuild investor confidence.
Bagchi's experience across retail liabilities, digital channels, partnerships and third-party distribution could potentially help the bank improve customer acquisition and deepen relationships, while his exposure to banking, mortgage, insurance, wealth and capital markets could help accelerate cross-selling.
For the bank, however, the appointment comes with a much bigger task: turning a larger franchise into better growth, stronger margins and improved returns.
What Needs To Improve
The market's reaction to HDFC Bank will ultimately depend less on the appointment itself and more on whether the new leadership can address the structural issues that have weighed on the stock.
One of the immediate priorities is CASA mobilisation. HDFC Bank has a formidable retail franchise, but its CASA ratio has come under pressure following the merger. Improving the mix of low-cost deposits would help ease funding pressure and support margins.
NIM recovery is another critical factor. Motilal Oswal expects margins to expand as borrowings as a percentage of the balance sheet decline and the interest-rate environment potentially becomes more favourable.
Growth is the third piece of the equation. HDFC Bank's credit growth slowed after the merger, partly because of its elevated credit-to-deposit ratio. With the ratio now closer to 95%, the bank could regain some of its earlier growth momentum.
“The stock's future trajectory depends on operational stabilization metrics,” Jain said, pointing to accelerating CASA mobilisation, cross-selling synergies and restoring return on equity towards historical levels as potential supports.
But the risks remain. Prolonged NIM pressure, continued liquidity competition and delays in the macroeconomic recovery could extend the timeline for an operational turnaround.
Why FIIs Matter To HDFC Bank
Foreign investor positioning has added another layer of pressure. Large-cap financial stocks have faced sustained FPI outflows, while HDFC Bank has historically been a favourite among foreign investors. With global investors becoming more defensive towards Indian equities, selling pressure in a stock with HDFC Bank's market weight can have an outsized impact.
“FII selling has added to the pressure. India overall is not a favoured destination for FIIs and they have been rushing for the exits. HDFC has been an FII favourite in previous years,” said Eshaan Lazarus, Founder & CEO of 021 Trade.
Lazarus also pointed to the difficulty of maintaining high growth when a bank has already reached HDFC Bank's scale. Competitors can expand by taking market share, whereas HDFC Bank has to defend a much larger existing base.
In his view, margin pressure after the merger, difficulty in attracting low-cost deposits and governance concerns have weakened the justification for the valuation premium the bank historically enjoyed.
He also highlighted the way governance concerns can affect investor sentiment. “There is seldom just one cockroach in the kitchen” is the way investors can react to one governance issue, he said, with a single concern potentially prompting fears that other problems could emerge.
That does not mean additional problems exist, Lazarus clarified, but it helps explain the anxiety surrounding undisclosed risks.
Can Bagchi Change The Nifty Story?
The leadership transition comes at a time when HDFC Bank's performance matters far beyond its own shareholders.
With an 11-13% weight in the Nifty 50, a sustained recovery in HDFC Bank could provide meaningful support to the benchmark. Conversely, continued weakness would keep pressure on an index that is already navigating a volatile environment.
The brokerage view remains relatively constructive. Motilal Oswal has retained its 'Buy' rating with a ₹925 target, while Bernstein has maintained an 'Outperform' rating and a ₹1,150 target.
Those targets suggest that brokerages see room for a recovery, but the rerating case ultimately rests on execution.
For HDFC Bank, the next phase will therefore be less about the announcement of a new CEO and more about whether the bank can convert its scale into stronger deposit mobilisation, recovering margins, faster credit growth and better returns.
The stock's 30% decline over the past year has already made it a significant drag on the Nifty. The question now is whether Bagchi's arrival marks the beginning of a turnaround or simply another step in a longer post-merger repair process.