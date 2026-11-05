Nifty 50 Surges 2% As Crude Oil Futures Drop, US Election Results Boost Sentiment

Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose over 2%, boosted by expectations of diplomatic progress in the US-Iran war
Brent Crude oil futures fell below $95 per barrel as easing supply fears reduced crude input costs, lifting aviation, auto, and realty stocks
Strong demand for call options and put-selling indicate positive market sentiment
Indian equity indices surged on Thursday, a day after midterm election results in the United States handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. The new division of power in Washington has raised market expectations that US President Donald Trump may pursue a negotiated settlement to end the conflict with Iran, which has disrupted global energy supplies for eight months.
The Nifty 50 rose more than 2% to 24,442.20 points, whilst the BSE Sensex also gained over 2% to reach 79,001.19 points. The rally tracked a sharp decline in crude oil prices driven by hopes that conflict in West Asia may be nearing an end. Shares of companies reliant on crude-derived inputs rallied strongly. Barring healthcare and upstream oil producers, all major sectors traded higher.
"The Democrats' control of both chambers of Congress could be a near-term positive for Indian equities, as checks on abrupt US policy changes improve risk sentiment," said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura. He added that softer US yields and a weaker dollar are likely to support the rupee and foreign portfolio flows.
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Shares of retail non-banking financial company Shriram Finance and airline operator InterGlobe Aviation gained around 5.5% each, leading the Nifty 50 index. Automobile manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki also traded 4–5% higher, alongside gains in Bajaj Finance. Broad sectoral gains were led by financial services, auto, cement, and realty stocks.
Overnight, the January futures contract for Brent Crude plunged nearly 9% to fall below $95 a barrel—its lowest level in two months. The contract slipped further on Thursday, trading below $94 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
"Reports that the US has approved a draft understanding, passed to Iran through Qatari mediators, have pulled the war premium out of crude oil prices," noted Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital.
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Pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks were among the few areas of weakness. Shares in these defensive sectors had risen over recent months as investors sought refuge in businesses with inelastic demand. Analysts noted that dropping crude prices triggered an unwinding of these defensive positions. Apollo Hospitals was hit hardest, falling over 4% after year-on-year operating margins in its core hospital division narrowed.
Meanwhile, BSE shares rose roughly 4% after the exchange operator reported a healthy net profit growth for the September quarter, backed by sequential improvements in its derivatives business.
Impact Of Crude Oil
Energy prices have been volatile following military actions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which caused effective closures along the Strait of Hormuz—a maritime choke point through which 20–25% of global petroleum trade previously passed. Higher oil prices heightened global inflationary pressure and raised investor concerns over expanding current account deficits in net oil-importing nations such as India.
Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz also drove up prices for derivative materials like plastics, synthetic rubber, and petrochemicals. Anticipated margin pressures on domestic corporate earnings and the rupee's depreciation previously sparked sustained outflows of foreign institutional capital. Even including Thursday's gains, the Nifty 50 remains down 6.7% since initial strikes on Iran started.
However, over the past 30 days, the benchmark index has recovered 8%, helped by moderating crude prices and encouraging September quarter earnings reports from Indian corporations. Oil futures have dropped more than 14% this week as senior officials in US and Iran indicated openness to a diplomatic resolution.
Following market reactions to the US election results, Wall Street indices closed sharply higher overnight. Global market sentiment improved, except in countries experiencing corrections related to the unwinding of AI-focused trades, such as South Korea.
Derivatives And Technical Outlook
The Nifty 50 options chain reflected a clear bullish bias. Call option premiums rose sharply while put writers moved their strikes higher, severely depressing the value of short contracts on the headline index.
Premiums for call options at the 24400–24500 strikes surged 200–300% in rapid succession. Farther out-of-the-money call options also saw heavy demand, with contract prices across the 24600–24800 strikes jumping over 200%. Conversely, out-of-the-money put premiums plummeted, with contracts across the 24000–24300 range dropping by up to 81%.
A sharp build-up in open interest for near-the-money put options pointed to substantial put writing.
On technical charts, the Nifty 50 is expected to test the 24450–24600 spot levels in the near term, according to Vipin Kumar, Assistant Vice President at Globe Capital Markets. He identified the 23750 level as key short-term support, maintaining a "cautiously bullish stance with a buy-on-dips strategy."