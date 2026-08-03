Zee Brushes Aside SEBI Order Concerns, Keeps ₹3,143.5 Cr Fundraising Plan Intact

The regulator's action relates to allegations that a Hyderabad property owned by Zee was used to secure borrowings worth ₹726 crore for four Essel Group entities without the approval of the company's Board or Audit Committee. SEBI has alleged violations of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations and the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.