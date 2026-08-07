Chaotic Debut: How SEBI's Closing Auction Reform Fared In Its First Week

SEBI's Closing Auction Session (CAS) completed a turbulent first week, triggering sharp end-of-day volatility and confusion among traders
The regulator has ruled out rolling back the reform, calling the disruptions temporary teething issues as liquidity develops
While retail investors may see limited impact, derivatives traders and institutional investors are facing the biggest adjustment
The Closing Auction Session (CAS), introduced on Monday, August 3, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for stocks with listed derivatives, was designed to strengthen price discovery, improve execution for institutional investors and bring India's market structure closer to global standards.
Instead, its first week saw sharp end-of-day swings, confusion over official closing prices, unusual movements in derivatives and visible divergence between the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices.
The regulator, however, has shown little sign of reconsidering the reform. Senior SEBI officials, including board member KVR Murty, met leading brokerages during the week and conveyed that the auction mechanism was facing only "teething issues", as per a report by Bloomberg (BBG).
Officials also urged brokers to accelerate technology upgrades and improve order flow into the auction window, while making it clear that the Closing Auction Session would not be rolled back.
The message comes as traders continue to adjust to a fundamentally different way of determining the market's official closing price.
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What Is The Closing Auction Session?
Until last week, the closing price of Indian equities was calculated using the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed during the final 30 minutes of continuous trading. That changed on August 3.
Under the new CAS framework, continuous trading for stocks with derivatives contracts ends at 3:15 pm.
These securities then move into a dedicated 20-minute auction session lasting until 3:35 pm, during which buy and sell orders are collected before being matched at a single equilibrium price. That equilibrium price becomes the stock's official closing price, while equity derivatives continue trading until 3:40 pm.
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The objective is to improve price discovery, reduce the possibility of last-minute price manipulation, improve settlement efficiency and lower tracking errors for passive funds.
The framework currently applies only to stocks with derivative contracts, while all other stocks continue to follow the earlier VWAP methodology, as per PTI.
In its latest annual report, SEBI has also explained that concentrating liquidity into a transparent auction allows all buy and sell interests to interact simultaneously, producing a more reliable closing price than the earlier methodology.
The regulator believes the reform aligns Indian markets with international exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).
Why India's Stock Indices Have Diverged
One of the biggest surprises during the first week was the divergence between the Nifty and the Sensex. The difference is not the result of a pricing error but of two benchmark indices currently following different closing methodologies.
While the NSE has adopted the auction-based mechanism for eligible F&O stocks, the BSE continues to determine closing prices using the earlier VWAP approach.
According to Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, the divergence is therefore "structural, not accidental".
"The divergence between Sensex and Nifty closing values is structural, not accidental. From August 3, 2026, SEBI introduced the Closing Auction Session (CAS) on NSE for F&O-eligible stocks, replacing the earlier VWAP-based closing method with an auction-driven mechanism," he said.
Because NSE and BSE are currently operating different price-discovery mechanisms over overlapping trading windows, visible differences between the benchmark indices are inevitable, Bolinjkar added. "Since NSE and BSE haven't moved in sync, their closing prices now reflect two different price-discovery mechanisms operating within overlapping but distinct timeframes."
The divergence is expected to narrow once BSE adopts a similar mechanism or SEBI issues harmonised market-wide guidelines, he remarked.
Why Was CAS's First Week So Chaotic?
The reform's biggest challenge has been the gap between where the market appeared to finish at 3:15 pm and where it officially closed 20 minutes later.
The first two trading sessions produced unexpectedly large movements during the auction window, with the Nifty's official closing level ending well above its level at the end of continuous trading.
Brokerages were flooded with client queries, while retail investors questioned why the official close appeared disconnected from the prices displayed during regular trading.
The confusion was amplified because derivatives prices did not always move in line with the cash market's official closing price, making it difficult for traders to judge where settlements would eventually take place, as per Bloomberg.
Some retail investors reportedly complained that indicative equilibrium prices shown during the auction were not easily visible on several trading applications, adding to the uncertainty.
Why Liquidity Became The Biggest Challenge
Market participants believe the initial volatility has less to do with the auction mechanism itself and more with the lack of liquidity during the new closing window.
Many proprietary trading firms and high-frequency traders either stayed out of the closing auction or scaled back their participation as they assessed the new framework.
That left the auction with thinner liquidity than anticipated, allowing relatively small buy or sell orders to move the equilibrium price far more than traders were accustomed to seeing, as per BBG.
Since the official closing price is used for settling stock and index derivatives, even modest price swings carried significant implications for market participants.
A Goldman Sachs note echoed the concern saying that weak participation meant even limited order flow could lead to disproportionately large changes in the auction-determined closing price, BBG reported.
Market participants argued that this may improve naturally as more institutional investors begin routing orders through the auction.
Why Traders And Brokers Are Concerned
The introduction of CAS has disrupted several trading strategies that had been built around the previous closing-price methodology.
Brokerages were inundated with client queries as investors struggled to understand why the official closing prices differed sharply from levels seen at the end of continuous trading.
The impact has been particularly pronounced for derivatives traders because F&O contracts are settled using the official closing price rather than the level prevailing at 3:15 pm.
Several traders have reportedly described the auction as introducing an element of unpredictability into settlement prices, making it difficult to estimate where positions would eventually expire.
"Strategies that worked consistently for years have been buried alive," said Aamodh Kuthethur, a retail algorithmic trader while expressing the frustration felt by many market participants, as per BBG.
"My trading system is broken overnight," he remarked.
What Are Its Implications?
The disruption could also have commercial implications. According to a report by BBG, Zerodha estimated the change could reduce industry-wide brokerage revenues by 1-5%, while Jefferies estimated that a 10-20% decline in expiry-day contracts may translate into a 5-10% reduction in overall options volumes.
The trend could have implications for the IPO-bound NSE, which derives a significant portion of its revenue from derivatives trading, the report said.
Does This Affect Retail Investors?
For most long-term investors, the immediate impact is expected to be limited. According to Ventura's Vinit Bolinjkar, the divergence between benchmark indices is largely structural and should have little bearing on the investment experience of ordinary retail participants.
The bigger impact is on derivatives traders, arbitrageurs, passive funds and institutional investors whose transactions and settlements depend on the official closing price.
Is CAS The Real Problem?
Not everyone believes the auction mechanism itself is responsible for the recent volatility. Zerodha's founder Nithin Kamath argued that CAS has merely exposed long-standing structural shortcomings in India's capital markets rather than creating new ones.
"CAS itself is not a bad idea. Most large global markets have some form of closing auction," Kamath said in a post on LinkedIn. "CAS is not the reason for these structural limitations, but it makes them more apparent."
He attributed the volatility to shallow market depth, limited two-sided liquidity, an underdeveloped securities lending and borrowing ecosystem, higher trading costs following recent tax changes and tighter funding conditions for institutions.
In Kamath's view, while the auction framework may require refinements, the larger priority is to deepen India's market ecosystem.
"There might be tweaks required in how CAS itself works. But the larger issue of our markets being shallow is a complicated problem to solve. It requires building an ecosystem that encourages all kinds of traders and investors, with different time horizons, to participate easily," he said.
Will The Divergence Continue?
Experts believe the current gap between the Sensex and the Nifty is unlikely to disappear immediately as the divergence stems from structural differences in liquidity, independent order books and separate auction processes rather than flaws in the reform.
The size of auction-driven moves has gradually moderated over the first four trading sessions. While the Nifty witnessed a jump of more than 200 points during the inaugural session, the magnitude of these moves reduced over subsequent sessions, suggesting that markets may already be beginning to adapt, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
"The slight divergence in Sensex and Nifty closing values is not arbitrary but stems from multiple structural set ups including independent order books, different liquidity depth, and decoupled randomised closing timestamps at NSE and BSE during the call auction period," said Ashwini Shami, President & Chief Portfolio Manager at Omniscience Capital.
He also highlighted the long-term benefits for institutional investors, stating that for passive funds, index ETFs, and mutual funds, CAS offers a massive operational advantage where institutional managers can now execute rebalancing orders directly at the official equilibrium closing price.
"This substantially reduces tracking error and NAV misalignment. Because liquidity profiles across exchanges remain distinct, this minor divergence in closing index levels will naturally persist," Shami remarked.
What's The Road Ahead
The first week of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) has exposed the operational challenges of implementing one of India's biggest market structure reforms, but it has also reinforced why SEBI believes the change is necessary.
The regulator has described CAS as a significant step towards making India's closing price discovery mechanism more transparent, stable and reliable while aligning domestic markets with global best practices.
The first week suggested that while the reform may ultimately strengthen India's market infrastructure, its success will depend as much on market depth and participation as on the mechanics of the auction itself.
Whether the early volatility proves to be a temporary adjustment or a sign that further refinements are needed will become clearer over the coming weeks.