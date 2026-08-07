Shiprocket IPO: Who Is Cashing In, Where ₹885 Cr Will Go And What Could Go Wrong?

Shiprocket’s ₹1,617.48 crore IPO will open for subscription on August 12 at a price band of ₹92–97 per share
Its founders could see return multiples of over 346x, while some institutional investors may face losses at ₹97
Shiprocket remains loss-making and heavily dependent on vendors despite 24% revenue growth in FY26
Logistics-tech start-up Shiprocket is set to open its ₹1,617.5 crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on August 12, marking its entry into the public markets. The IPO will open for subscription on August 12.
The company had filed its draft IPO papers with Sebi through the confidential pre-filing route in May and subsequently received the regulator's approval in November to launch the public issue.
Shiprocket will command a post-issue market valuation of about ₹7,058 crore, while at the lower end, the valuation has been pegged at ₹6,739 crore.
Shiprocket runs a technology-driven platform that helps MSMEs and large retailers in India manage their e-commerce operations, covering logistics, checkout, payments, financing, order fulfilment and cross-border commerce.
What's On Offer?
The platform has fixed a price band of ₹92-97 per share for its ₹1,617.5 crore IPO. Investors can bid for a minimum of 154 equity shares and in multiples thereof, starting August 12. The initial share sale will conclude on August 14, while the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on August 11.
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The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on August 17, with Shiprocket shares scheduled to debut on the NSE and BSE on August 19.
It has reduced its IPO size by 31% to ₹1,617.48 crore from the proposed ₹2,342.35 crore in its updated draft red herring prospectus. The fresh issue has been reduced from ₹1,100 crore to ₹885.5 crore, while the OFS has been cut from ₹1,242.35 crore to ₹731.98 crore.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 9.13 crore equity shares, while existing shareholders will offload 7.55 crore shares through the OFS.
As much as 75% of the offer has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10% for retail investors.
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Shiprocket has also reserved shares worth up to ₹1 crore for eligible employees, who may be offered the shares at a discount to the final issue price. Bertelsmann is the company’s largest shareholder with a 21.32% stake, followed by Tribe Capital at 14.14%, Eternal at 6.85%, KDT Venture Holdings at 5.49% and Temasek-backed MacRitchie Investments at 5.29%.
Four investment banks will oversee the share sale. Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital have been appointed as the book running lead managers.
Who’s Gaining And Who’s Losing?
Shiprocket IPO can deliver multi-fold gains to its early backers, while some later stage investors could face potential losses at the upper price band of ₹97 per share.
Among the founders, Vishesh Khurana stands to gain the most on a multiple basis. With a weighted average acquisition cost (WACA) of just ₹0.27 per share, his ₹20 crore OFS translates into a 359.3x return multiple at ₹97. This implies a potential gain of nearly ₹19.9 crore.
Gautam Kapoor and Saahil Goel, whose WACA stands at ₹0.28 per share, are each selling shares worth ₹61 crore. At ₹97, the two could see a 346.4x return multiple, translating into potential gains of around ₹60.8 crore each.
Institutional investors like 500 Startups III are also on the same side of the ledger. It could see a 77.6x return multiple on its ₹16.3 crore OFS, implying a potential gain of about ₹16.1 crore. Tribe Capital III, with a WACA of ₹12.66, could see a 7.7x multiple on its ₹120 crore OFS, translating into a potential gain of around ₹104.3 crore.
MCP3 SPV and Agility International Investment are also in the money, with return multiples of 2.1x and 2.6x, respectively, at ₹97.
But LR India Fund I and Moore Strategic Ventures could take a hit. Their WACAs of ₹133.94 and ₹143.82, respectively, are above Shiprocket’s ₹97 upper price band. Their shares would, therefore, fetch only 0.72x and 0.67x their acquisition costs, implying potential losses of around ₹103.6 crore and ₹24.8 crore, respectively.
It is pertinent to note that these gains and losses are indicative calculations based on the ₹97 upper price band and the maximum OFS value disclosed in Shiprocket’s RHP. The actual returns will depend on the final issue price and other applicable costs.
Where Will Shiprocket Deploy IPO Funds?
With its public market debut, Shiprocket is looking to scale its technology capabilities, expand its operations and fuel its next phase of growth as India’s e-commerce and digital commerce infrastructure market expands.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹294 crore has been earmarked for marketing and brand-building, while ₹211 crore will go towards strengthening technology infrastructure and capabilities across its core and emerging businesses.
The company plans to use another ₹210 crore to repay or prepay certain borrowings, including accrued interest. In total, these payments account for over 65% of the fresh IPO proceeds.
The remaining, up to 35% of the proceeds, will be available for potential acquisitions and other inorganic growth opportunities, as well as general corporate purposes. This growth investment will be deployed between FY27 and FY29.
What Investors Should Know Before Bidding?
Shiprocket’s losses have narrowed sharply from FY24 levels, but the company is yet to turn profitable. Its net loss stood at ₹79.2 crore in FY26, compared with ₹74.4 crore in FY25, and was significantly lower than the ₹595.1 crore loss reported in FY24.
At the same time, growth has remained healthy. Revenue from operations rose 24% year-on-year to ₹2,024.1 crore in FY26, following a similar 24% increase in FY25. The key challenge now is to convert this growth into sustained profitability, particularly as the company continues to invest in its merchant base, technology, AI and newer businesses.
The start-up also remains heavily reliant on third-party vendors. Merchant solution costs accounted for 69.39% of its total expenses in FY26, while its top 10 vendors contributed 55.24%. The company does not have exclusive arrangements with logistics partners, leaving it exposed to potential cost increases, service disruptions and the risk of partners prioritising competitors.
Competition from e-commerce marketplaces, aggregators and logistics companies could further pressure margins, while scaling its relatively nascent cross-border business brings additional execution risks.
Its legal disclosures also flag four criminal cases against the company involving ₹5.39 crore, alongside two criminal and seven tax proceedings. Its subsidiaries face one criminal and three tax proceedings involving ₹2.34 crore.
Separately, a 2022 criminal case names co-founders Saahil Goel and Gautam Kapoor, director Arjun Sethi and CFO Kumar Tanmay, with allegations including cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and conspiracy. The matter remains pending.
With the IPO, the focus will now be on whether Shiprocket can sustain its strong revenue growth while moving towards profitability.