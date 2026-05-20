Sensex Slips 500 Points As Iran Fears, Record-low Rupee Hit Sentiment

At around 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was down 519.31 points or 0.7% at 74,681.54, while the NSE Nifty declined 161.20 points or 0.7% to 23,456.80, slipping below the key 23,500 mark. Broader markets also traded weak, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.79% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping 0.91%. Market breadth remained firmly negative as 1,705 stocks declined against only 825 advances.