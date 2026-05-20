Sensex Slips 500 Points As Iran Fears, Record-low Rupee Hit Sentiment

Sensex falls 500 points as Iran tensions and rising yields hurt sentiment.
Rupee hits record 96.86 while crude prices stay elevated above $110.
Pharma and IT stocks outperform as investors shift toward defensive sectors.
Indian benchmark indices traded sharply lower on Wednesday morning as investors turned cautious amid rising global bond yields, elevated crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical concerns after US President Donald Trump revived threats of military action against Iran. Weak Asian market cues and a fresh slide in the rupee further added pressure on domestic equities.
At around 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was down 519.31 points or 0.7% at 74,681.54, while the NSE Nifty declined 161.20 points or 0.7% to 23,456.80, slipping below the key 23,500 mark. Broader markets also traded weak, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.79% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping 0.91%. Market breadth remained firmly negative as 1,705 stocks declined against only 825 advances.
Among sectoral indices, domestic and rate-sensitive pockets bore the brunt of selling pressure. Nifty Realty dropped 1.92%, Nifty Media declined 1.95%, while Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.23%. Auto and FMCG shares also traded weak in opening trade.
Rupee Hits Fresh Record Low
The Indian rupee extended its losing streak and weakened to another all-time low amid rising oil prices and a strengthening dollar. The domestic currency opened 33 paise lower and traded at 96.86 against the US dollar after ending Tuesday at 96.53, which had also marked a record low close.
The rupee has now fallen to fresh lows for seven consecutive sessions. Currency weakness has emerged as a major concern for markets because a weaker rupee increases import costs, widens inflationary pressures and impacts foreign investor sentiment.
India VIX, the market's volatility gauge, also reflected the nervousness. The index rose 3% to 19.24, indicating elevated uncertainty among traders amid geopolitical tensions and weak global sentiment.
Trump Remarks, Crude Creates Pressure
Market sentiment weakened further after Trump suggested military action against Iran was still possible. Reports indicated that Trump said the US may still need to strike Iran and revealed he had postponed a planned attack shortly before execution.
The comments reignited concerns around further escalation in West Asia and possible disruptions to global oil supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures continued to remain elevated at around $110.50 per barrel. Higher crude prices remain a key risk for India given its dependence on imported oil. Sustained increases in crude prices typically raise inflation risks, pressure the rupee and impact corporate profitability.
Asian markets also remained under pressure as investors assessed geopolitical developments. Japan's Nikkei and several regional indices traded lower during early deals.
Defensive Sectors Show Relative Resilience
Despite broader weakness, investors continued to rotate into sectors considered relatively safer during uncertain periods.
Nifty Pharma rose 0.55%, while Nifty IT traded marginally higher by 0.19%, making them among the few pockets of strength in an otherwise weak market.
Defensive sectors generally attract investor interest during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty because earnings visibility tends to remain stronger compared with cyclical sectors.
Rising Bond Yields
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said global markets are currently facing a significant challenge from rising bond yields.
"Globally stock markets are facing a headwind from rising bond yields. In US, the 10-year yield is at 4.66% and the 30-year yield has spiked to 5.19%, the highest level in the last 22 years. This is a red flag to equity markets," said Vijayakumar.
He noted that high risk-free returns reduce the attractiveness of equities, especially expensive growth segments. However, he added that markets have often surprised investors and corrections do not always happen when expected.
On the domestic front, Vijayakumar said concerns around growth and inflation continue to remain important.
"In FY27 GDP growth will be lower at around 6% and inflation can be higher at about 5.5%. It appears that the market has already discounted this," he said.
He added that while near-term uncertainty persists, investors are likely to continue showing interest in quality growth and value stocks available at reasonable valuations.