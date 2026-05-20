Old Brand, New War: Why PepsiCo's Biggest India Threat Is Named Campa

The recovery, however, has been visible in early 2026. Varun Beverages, the listed entity that bottles for PepsiCo India, reported a 20.1% jump in net profit to ₹878.7 crore for the March 2026 quarter, with revenues rising 18.1% to ₹6,574.2 crore. PepsiCo's own global earnings statement last month called India "a key growth contributor," noting that its convenient foods business grew 6%, led by India. Kotecha was direct about the current season: "So far this year, we are more than satisfied because of the summer."