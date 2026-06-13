Vedanta's Four New Stocks List Next Week: Where Will Dividends Come From?

Vedanta’s five demerged entities will begin trading independently from June 15, completing the group’s restructuring.
Investors are evaluating growth prospects and dividend potential across the newly listed businesses.
Analysts say Vedanta Aluminium leads growth expectations, while dividend strength may remain with the residual Vedanta via Hindustan Zinc.
As Vedanta's four demerged businesses prepare to begin trading independently on June 15, investors are grappling with a key question: which of the five Vedanta group companies is likely to create the most value and generate the strongest dividends in the years ahead?
The demerger marks the final stage of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's restructuring, with shareholders receiving one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL) for every Vedanta share held.
While the listing has sparked excitement around potential value unlocking, dividend-focused investors may need to look beyond the aluminium business, which has historically been Vedanta's largest earnings contributor.
Dividend Story Still Lies With Vedanta
Despite concerns that Vedanta's aluminium business, which contributes nearly half of group EBITDA, is moving out into a separate listed entity, analysts point out that Vedanta's biggest source of dividend income has traditionally been Hindustan Zinc.
Hindustan Zinc, along with Zinc International and the base metals business, will remain within the residual Vedanta after the demerger.
This is significant because Hindustan Zinc has consistently been one of India's highest dividend-paying companies and has played a major role in supporting Vedanta's generous shareholder payouts over the years.
According to an analyst at SMC Global Securities, Vedanta has historically been among India's highest dividend-paying companies, with dividend yields often running into double digits before the five-way demerger became effective on May 1.
However, the dividend profile is expected to change materially going forward as each business begins operating independently. "Driven by strong cash flows from its diversified commodity portfolio, Vedanta was able to maintain generous payouts. Post demerger, dividend policies will increasingly depend on the financial strength, capital expenditure plans and balance sheet priorities of individual businesses," the analyst said.
The analyst noted that mature, cash-generating businesses such as zinc, oil & gas and iron ore are more likely to continue offering attractive dividends, while aluminium, power and steel businesses may prioritise expansion projects, capital expenditure and debt reduction.
The residual Vedanta will continue to benefit from earnings generated by Hindustan Zinc, but investors should not automatically expect the same level of consolidated dividend payouts that Vedanta shareholders have enjoyed historically.
"While the combined dividend potential across all five entities could remain attractive over the long term, dividend income is likely to become more cyclical and business-specific. Investors should not expect the exceptionally high consolidated payouts that were historically associated with Vedanta," the analyst added.
Management has reiterated its commitment to maintaining dividend payouts, although each company will now formulate its own capital allocation and dividend policy based on business requirements, growth plans and debt levels.
Which Business Looks Strongest?
Among the demerged entities, Vedanta Aluminium Metal appears to be the market's preferred long-term growth story.
Brokerage Nuvama expects both Vedanta Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium to qualify as large-cap stocks, which could attract higher institutional and mutual fund participation. The remaining entities - Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel - are expected to list as small-cap companies and may see relatively lower fund inflows.
The aluminium business also enjoys favourable industry dynamics.
ICRA recently upgraded Vedanta Aluminium's outlook to Stable, citing stronger earnings visibility and improved financial metrics. Global aluminium prices averaged $2,771 per tonne during FY26, about 10% higher than the previous year, and remain elevated due to supply constraints and geopolitical uncertainties.
Vedanta Aluminium currently operates around 2.4 million tonnes of annual capacity and is targeting 3 million tonnes by FY28, while evaluating another 3 million-tonne greenfield expansion. The company also runs the world's largest single-location aluminium smelter and exports to nearly 70 countries.
What About The Other Businesses?
Vedanta Oil & Gas offers exposure to India's energy sector and could benefit if domestic hydrocarbon production expands. However, earnings remain sensitive to crude price volatility.
Vedanta Power provides a relatively stable utility-style business, though brokerage valuations remain modest. Emkay estimates a value of around ₹51.7 per share, while Kotak Institutional Equities pegs it at ₹60. CLSA's estimate is more conservative at around ₹35.
Vedanta Iron & Steel remains the smallest and potentially most cyclical business among the demerged entities, with profitability closely tied to commodity prices and economic cycles.
Valuation And Market Expectations
For now, analysts expect Vedanta and Vedanta Aluminium to attract the bulk of institutional and mutual fund interest after listing due to their anticipated large-cap status and stronger liquidity profile.
The residual Vedanta is expected to remain closely linked to the performance and dividend payouts of Hindustan Zinc, while Vedanta Aluminium's investment case is increasingly tied to global aluminium prices, capacity expansion plans and export opportunities.
The smaller entities may offer value-unlocking opportunities over time, but their dividend policies, debt profiles and earnings trajectories will become clearer only after they begin trading independently.
The June 15 listing will provide the first market-based assessment of the value investors assign to each business following the group's restructuring. The debut will also offer greater clarity on how investors view the growth prospects, dividend potential and financial profiles of the newly created entities.