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UltraTech Cement To Raise ₹5,000 Crore Via Bonds, Declares ₹240 Dividend

Earlier this month, UltraTech reported a nearly 17% rise in first-quarter profit. The company said its scale and market position helped it absorb higher fuel costs linked to the West Asia conflict better than smaller rivals

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
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UltraTech Photo: Shutterstock
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • UltraTech Cement plans to raise ₹5,000 crore through bonds, its biggest-ever rupee debt fundraising.

  • The company aims to close the bond sale before the RBI's monetary policy decision on August 5.

  • UltraTech has declared a ₹240 per share dividend, with the ex-date and record date set for July 30, 2026.

UltraTech plans to sell bonds in three tranches, maturing in two-and-a-half years, three-and-a-half years and five years, according to a Reuters report.

The company is targeting ₹1,500 crore each from the two shorter tranches, at annual coupons of 7.22% and 7.23%, respectively. The five-year tranche is expected to raise ₹2,000 crore at a coupon of 7.25%.

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The bankers said UltraTech aims to complete the sale before the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on August 5.

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The bonds carry a AAA rating from Crisil and could draw interest from mutual funds looking for high-quality credit, the bankers added.

In March 2025, UltraTech had raised ₹1,000 crore each through three-year and five-year bonds at a coupon of 7.34%. It currently has ₹3,500 crore worth of bonds outstanding, including ₹500 crore due within a month.

Earlier this month, UltraTech reported a nearly 17% rise in first-quarter profit. The company said its scale and market position helped it absorb higher fuel costs linked to the West Asia conflict better than smaller rivals.

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UltraTech Cement Q1 Net Profit Rises 17% YoY to ₹2,599 Cr as Volumes, Realisation Improve

BY Outlook Business Desk

Dividend And Ex-Date

UltraTech Cement is also among more than 90 companies trading ex-date between July 27 and July 31, 2026, the last window for investors to buy shares and qualify for announced dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, spin-offs and InvIT or REIT income distributions.

Other companies on the list include Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Siemens, Wipro, DLF, Godrej Properties, Persistent Systems, Power Finance Corporation, REC and Marico.

The combined cash dividend payout announced across these companies stands at ₹1,050.42 per share. UltraTech Cement declared the highest payout at ₹240 per share, followed by Britannia Industries at ₹90.50 per share and Eicher Motors at ₹82 per share.

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Investors need to hold shares before the respective ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. UltraTech Cement's ex-date and record date for its ₹240 per share final dividend are both set for July 30, 2026.

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