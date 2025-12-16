‘We Don’t Want to Squeeze Our Driver-Partners with 20-30% Cuts’ - Rapido’s Guntupalli

A

It’s not just that we started out without financial muscle, even during our journey, we often lacked it.

One of the key things that made us believe in this industry is quite simple. Back in 2014–2015, when you looked at ride-sharing as a problem statement, the penetration was extremely limited. Although there were incumbents in the space, their reach was largely confined to the top Tier-I cities, mostly the top seven, and even there, only about 3–5% of the more affluent population benefited from these services.

All three of us founders come from very middle-class, ordinary backgrounds. Personally, during my entrepreneurial journey, I was jobless for almost two years, trying different ideas. This is my eighth start-up. During that phase of hustling, I faced this problem firsthand: Middle-class Indians didn’t have a convenient commuting option without spending a lot from their pockets. It was extremely difficult for us to manage last-mile travel affordably.

As we went through this experience, one thing became very clear: while it seemed that the ride-sharing problem had been solved, the reality was far from it. In a country of 1.4 billion people, incumbents were solving for just the top 10–20 million users, while the remaining 100–500 million had no real solution.

We wanted to change that, to create an affordable and convenient option that ensured a better commute experience for everyone. That belief pushed us to take this step.

The second key pillar for us has always been impact. One of the reasons we shifted from logistics to ride-sharing was our belief that entrepreneurship should create a positive impact on society. By building an affordable mode of transportation, we could touch millions of lives while also creating jobs.