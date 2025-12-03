'Political Will' Is India’s Biggest Failure in Air Pollution Control, Says Cars24 Cofounder Vikram Chopra

A

There was no particular incident. I was genuinely contemplating moving out of Delhi due to the air pollution crisis. And this thought stayed in my mind for about 15 minutes. But then I wondered, will moving out of the city actually solve the problem? Obviously, the answer is no. It may solve it for me, but what about my family, my team members, my friends, and everyone living not just in Delhi but across the country?

So, this thought triggered something in me, and I felt the need to start speaking about this issue as strongly as I feel it.

I’ll give you an example. I was recently at a friend’s birthday event at night. Everyone was sitting inside, and then they all decided to step out because it was such a nice Delhi winter evening. And then I pulled out my phone to show AQI to everyone, which was above 500. Still, I was the only one sitting inside the room.

We have normalised it to an extreme. But I can’t allow myself to normalize it. Everyday when I look at my child, I feel guilty and embarrassed: What am I doing to his future and the future of the young generation growing up now? This pushed me to start talking about it. We talk about this very openly in our company, try to educate team members, families, and friends. But beyond the pollution problem, my main concern is normalising it, especially those of us living in Delhi.