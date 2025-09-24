Why Rapido Exit and Instamart Slump Sale Matter for Swiggy – Explained

Swiggy is shaking up its food delivery and quick commerce games during the festive season sale time. The food tech giant has taken two major decisions: one, sale of its 12% stake in ride-hailing start-up Rapido to Prosus and Westbridge; and second, sale and transfer of its quick commerce arm ‘Instamart’ via a slump sale, which means Swiggy will hive off Instamart into a separate subsidiary.