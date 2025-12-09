The End of Workshop Visits: How Euler is Using Analytics to Keep EVs Out of Service Centres

A

In ICE vehicles, there is a big ecosystem already. But in EVs, this is one of the barriers because it's just a four-year-old journey for the industry, and the entire ecosystem to support EVs is still developing. So, from a customer’s perspective, you would always think: if something goes wrong, whom do I contact? How will people come? A roadside mechanic will not be able to repair the vehicle.

These are the barriers that stop people from adopting EVs. We want to remove that barrier from their mind. So we say: you have an app while driving. If something goes wrong, you press the Euler Prime button. You request customer support, and the call immediately connects to the call center. At the backend, they have complete data about your vehicle, and they can predict what type of problem you might have.