Pravriddhi is a platform that brings together all the critical functions required to build a deep-tech product in India, especially for startups that typically lack these capabilities. Through our work, we identified 11 essential functions for end-to-end product development, and most startups fall short on more than half of them, including market research, IP and regulatory management, product and programme management, and core R&D capacity.

This gap is further widened by India’s low R&D investment of just 0.7% of GDP, with nearly 70% of it coming from the government, leaving limited private-sector capability to support deep-tech product development.

Pravriddhi addresses these challenges by offering structured mentorship, enabling industry–faculty collaboration, helping companies recruit specialised R&D talent, and supporting complete product life-cycle planning—from feature definition and versioning to launch timing and end-of-life decisions. In doing so, it provides a holistic ecosystem for startups to design, develop and mature new products for India.

We also support investments in R&D infrastructure, and provide structured guidance on IP management, program management and product management, the latter being crucial for deciding what features go into a product, when to launch it, when to retire a product variant, and how to manage the entire lifecycle.

In short, Pravriddhi offers all of these capabilities so that any product-driven company aiming to build for India can leverage a complete development ecosystem.