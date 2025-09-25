Why India Is De Beers’ New Jewel in the Crown? Forevermark CEO Explains Ahead of Delhi Store Launch

“When we started as a shop-in-shop, our intent was to be a category driver. For example, with Malabar, at one point we were leading the category—training jewellers on how to sell diamonds. Keep in mind, India is still largely a gold market. In the US, out of every 100 jewellery items sold, about 70 have diamonds. In India, it’s only 8 or 9. So there’s still a long way to go, and many jewellers remain more comfortable selling gold. That was our initial objective,” Harit said.